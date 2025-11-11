Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay

by

My name is Evgeniya Aleksandrova. I am a designer from Russia. I am inspired by nature. The best time I can remember from my childhood is the time spent in open air, in a meadow together with my sister. It has taught me attention to details. Countless shapes and delicate hues of buds, herbs, branches create such a different impression and mood. This subject is inexhaustible.

I also really like the work of my own hands. In today’s world, this is not much. I’m always doing something for myself in a variety of techniques. But when I started spending a lot of time with my child at home, I discovered that I can make more than I can wear myself. So happy to share my creativity with others. And that hobby has become more than just a hobby.

These pieces are sculpted manually with delicate instruments. I often develop my own techniques to implement the ideas. And even make some tools myself. I love polymer clay because it gives a lot of space for sculpting and painting.

More info: Etsy

Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay
Nature-Inspired Jewelry That I Sculpt Out Of Polymer Clay

You can see more works on Etsy

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
“Their Motives Are Absolutely Disgusting”: Guy Refuses To Be Stepdad After Kids Reveal Their Reasons
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2025
DuckTales’ Will Finally Crossover with Darkwing Duck
3 min read
Aug, 9, 2017
“Think You Know English Inside Out?”: This Language Quiz Might Prove You Wrong
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Ed O’Neill Has Really Aged on Modern Family Hasn’t He?
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2017
North Korea Wins the Award for Best Name for a Television Show Ever
3 min read
Apr, 29, 2017
“Camping With Dogs” Instagram Will Inspire You To Go Hiking With Your Dog
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.