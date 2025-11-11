28 Brutally Honest Tweets From Companies Who Stopped Giving A Shit About Their Customer Complaints

You know how it is. You’re at work. You’re having a bad day. You’re feeling on edge. And then a customer says the wrong thing. So you give them a piece of your mind, by following the saying “a customer is always wrong.” The only problem is, the exchange is happening on Twitter, and you’re using the company account. Somebody’s day just got a whole lot worse…
We can only hope that the bosses of the companies below have a good sense of humor. Because let’s be honest, these are some funny tweets. They might not be shining examples of dealing with customer complaints, but these funny company tweets are however perfect reminders that even big businesses have humans at the heart of them. And sometimes, those humans just don’t have time for your bullshit.
Take a look at these funny corporate tweets to see what we mean. They might make you think twice the next time you think about complaining on twitter.
#1 Thanks, But No
Image source: Deadspin
#2 False Advertising
Image source: Taco Bell
#3 User Name Burn
Image source: Sega
#4 Illuminati Bell
Image source: Taco Bell
#5 Funny Company Comeback
Image source: Smart Car USA
#6 Immediate Changes
Image source: Sainsbury's News
#7 Lost Valentine’s Cards
Image source: Royal Mail
#8 Funny Company Comeback
Image source: Charmin
#9 No Love Here
Image source: Old Spice
#10 Do You Even?
Image source: Tesco
#11 Funny Company Comeback
Image source: Argos Helpers
#12 Maybe Later
Image source: O2
#13 Funny Company Comeback
Image source: E4
#14 Leave Early Then
Image source: London Overground
#15 Karen, You Silly Goose
Image source: Taco Bell
#16 Fish Puns
Image source: Sainsbury's
#17 Funny Company Comeback
Image source: Virgin Trains
#18 Not So Original
Image source: Tesco Mobile
#19 Pretty Basic
Image source: Virgin Trains
#20 Busy Running The Country
Image source: Labour Press
#21 Tell Me A Joke
Image source: Tesco Mobile
#22 Funny Company Comeback
Image source: Tesco
#23 Time Planning
Image source: Charmin
#24 Hashtag Rage
Image source: Taco Bell
#25 Funny Company Comeback
Image source: NPAS London
#26 The Real Thing
Image source: Cascade
#27 Nice Knowing You
Image source: BBC Three
#28 Don’t Try To Make It Happen
Image source: Cascade
Follow Us