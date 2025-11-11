28 Brutally Honest Tweets From Companies Who Stopped Giving A Shit About Their Customer Complaints

by

You know how it is. You’re at work. You’re having a bad day. You’re feeling on edge. And then a customer says the wrong thing. So you give them a piece of your mind, by following the saying “a customer is always wrong.” The only problem is, the exchange is happening on Twitter, and you’re using the company account. Somebody’s day just got a whole lot worse…

We can only hope that the bosses of the companies below have a good sense of humor. Because let’s be honest, these are some funny tweets. They might not be shining examples of dealing with customer complaints, but these funny company tweets are however perfect reminders that even big businesses have humans at the heart of them. And sometimes, those humans just don’t have time for your bullshit.

Take a look at these funny corporate tweets to see what we mean. They might make you think twice the next time you think about complaining on twitter.

#1 Thanks, But No

Image source: Deadspin

#2 False Advertising

Image source: Taco Bell

#3 User Name Burn

Image source: Sega

#4 Illuminati Bell

Image source: Taco Bell

#5 Funny Company Comeback

Image source: Smart Car USA

#6 Immediate Changes

Image source: Sainsbury's News

#7 Lost Valentine’s Cards

Image source: Royal Mail

#8 Funny Company Comeback

Image source: Charmin

#9 No Love Here

Image source: Old Spice

#10 Do You Even?

Image source: Tesco

#11 Funny Company Comeback

Image source: Argos Helpers

#12 Maybe Later

Image source: O2

#13 Funny Company Comeback

Image source: E4

#14 Leave Early Then

Image source: London Overground

#15 Karen, You Silly Goose

Image source: Taco Bell

#16 Fish Puns

Image source: Sainsbury's

#17 Funny Company Comeback

Image source: Virgin Trains

#18 Not So Original

Image source: Tesco Mobile

#19 Pretty Basic

Image source: Virgin Trains

#20 Busy Running The Country

Image source: Labour Press

#21 Tell Me A Joke

Image source: Tesco Mobile

#22 Funny Company Comeback

Image source: Tesco

#23 Time Planning

Image source: Charmin

#24 Hashtag Rage

Image source: Taco Bell

#25 Funny Company Comeback

Image source: NPAS London

#26 The Real Thing

Image source: Cascade

#27 Nice Knowing You

Image source: BBC Three

#28 Don’t Try To Make It Happen

Image source: Cascade

Patrick Penrose
