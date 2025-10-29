I Combine People And Nature To Tell Stories Of Harmony And Contrast (28 Pics)

I’m excited to share my latest collage series, where I explore the intersection between reality and nature. Through these pieces, I aim to twist the familiar and give it a surreal edge, inviting you to see the natural world from a new, thought-provoking perspective.

Each collage is a balance between imagination and reality, where ordinary elements take on unexpected forms. I hope you enjoy discovering the stories hidden within them.

More info: housecatstudio.com | Instagram

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

Patrick Penrose
