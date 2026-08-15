Natasha Henstridge: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Natasha Henstridge
August 15, 1974
Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada
52 Years Old
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Who Is Natasha Henstridge?
Natasha Tonya Henstridge is a Canadian actress and former model, widely recognized for her striking presence. She consistently brings a commanding intensity to her diverse range of cinematic and television roles.
She rose to international prominence with her captivating debut in the 1995 science-fiction horror film Species. Her portrayal of Sil in the blockbuster captivated audiences and firmly launched her acting career.
Early Life and Education
Born in Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador, Natasha Henstridge spent her formative years in Fort McMurray, Alberta, with her parents, Helen and Brian Henstridge, and younger brother, Shane.
At age fourteen, she entered a modeling contest, placing second, which led her to Paris at fifteen to begin a successful career gracing magazine covers like French Cosmopolitan.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked Natasha Henstridge’s personal life, including marriages to Damian Chapa and Scottish singer Darius Campbell.
She shares two sons, Tristan River Waite and Asher Sky Waite, with her former partner Liam Waite, and is currently in a relationship with actor Chris Browning.
Career Highlights
Natasha Henstridge first commanded global attention with her film debut in the 1995 science-fiction horror film Species, which earned over $113 million at the box office. She later reprised her role in the sequels, Species II and Species III.
Beyond her film work, Henstridge earned critical acclaim and a Gemini Award for Best Actress for her performance in the 2008 CTV miniseries Would Be Kings. She also appeared in popular television series like Eli Stone and Diggstown.
Signature Quote
“My main aim has always been to do good quality films with roles that have some substance.”
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