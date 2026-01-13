Natalia Dyer: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Natalia Dyer
January 13, 1995
Nashville, Tennessee, US
31 Years Old
Capricorn
Who Is Natalia Dyer?
Natalia Danielle Dyer is an American actress with a flair for portraying complex characters in often supernatural or dramatic settings. She brings a thoughtful intensity to her screen work.
Dyer’s breakthrough arrived as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things, a role that quickly made her a recognizable face globally. The show garnered immense critical and popular success.
Early Life and Education
Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Natalia Dyer grew up in a religious household with her parents, Allen Miles and Karen Lea Dyer, and her two sisters. Her early interest in acting bloomed from community theater performances.
She later attended the Nashville School of the Arts, honing her craft before relocating to New York City. There, Dyer enrolled in New York University’s Gallatin School of Individualized Study, though her acting career soon took precedence.
Notable Relationships
On the set of Stranger Things, Natalia Dyer met English actor Charlie Heaton, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2016. Their romance blossomed as their on-screen characters also developed a strong bond.
The couple continues their private relationship, making selective public appearances together in recent years. Dyer has no children.
Career Highlights
Natalia Dyer’s defining role arrived as Nancy Wheeler in the acclaimed Netflix series Stranger Things, captivating audiences with her character’s evolution. The show gained global recognition and numerous accolades, propelling her to international fame.
Beyond this flagship series, Dyer has expanded her filmography with notable independent features. She earned critical recognition for her performance in the 2019 drama film Tuscaloosa, securing several best actress awards.
Signature Quote
Some people are very good about being open and sharing, and other people feel a little more comfortable holding some things for themselves.
