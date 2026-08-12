Alcoholic Mom Treats 28YO Daughter Like She’s Disposable, Demands Her Liver After Ruining Her Own

Most people would do anything for their loved ones because they care for one another, so no sacrifice feels like too much. This can become a problem if one individual is entitled and keeps making demands instead of considering the well-being of their family.
This is what a woman experienced when her mother, who needed a liver transplant due to her heavy drinking habits, pestered her to be a donor. Unfortunately, the young lady was also forced by her siblings and her mom’s doctor to undergo the surgery as she had no children.
When faced with a life-threatening situation, people might struggle to know what the right decision is to make for themselves and their loved ones
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The poster explained that she had a strained relationship with her narcissistic mom, and that despite that, she was expected to be her mother’s liver donor in her time of need
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Unfortunately, the woman’s siblings and her mother’s doctor all expected her to undergo the surgery despite it being high-risk, just because she was childless
Eventually, the poster took a stand and told her family as well as the hospital that she wasn’t going to donate part of her liver to her mom, which everyone except her brother understood
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When the woman told her mom that she wasn’t going to be her liver donor, the older lady got mad and tried to guilt-trip her into making the ultimate sacrifice
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Luckily, the woman was able to stay strong against her mom’s jabs and enjoy her life in her cozy cabin with her two dogs
The poster explained that when she was young, her mother had been a terrible parent who had bullied her and her siblings. That’s why she left home at 17 and didn’t have much of a connection with her mom until she was contacted to be a liver donor, as the older woman had destroyed her health by drinking heavily.
According to doctors, being a living donor can be an amazing experience for a person as they get to give new life to someone in need. Despite that, it can also be extremely emotionally and physically challenging to donate a body part, as the recovery process after that and the changes in their health can impact them.
That’s exactly why the poster decided that she didn’t want to help out her mom, especially after she found out that she had a condition called situs inversus, which meant that she could be high risk after surgery. Unfortunately, the doctors and her family demanded that she go through with the possibly hazardous liver donation just because she didn’t have any kids.
This is sometimes the experience that many childfree people have with society and their own family members, wherein they’re treated as disposable simply because they don’t have any offspring. That’s why experts explain that folks who don’t have kids struggle to be taken seriously and have to face people’s derision just because of their lifestyle.
Eventually, the woman decided that she was going to stay firm against everyone forcing her to undergo the surgery. So, she told the medical staff about it, but the doctor mentioned that if her mother didn’t receive the transplant, she would probably pass away soon. Even though the poster felt guilty about that, she knew this was the consequence of her mom’s own actions.
The problem is that when she told her siblings about her decision, her sister understood why she was refusing, but her brother got very mad at her. He explained that he wasn’t willing to be a liver donor as he had kids to look after, but he felt that his childfree sister could do so, as she was “disposable.”
When it comes to situations like this where a person is being pestered to be an organ donor, professionals state that it’s actually illegal to force this decision on anyone. Transplant centers must make sure that the donor is making this choice of their own free will, rather than under any duress.
Even though the woman faced pressure from all sides to give up part of her liver to her mom, she stayed strong through all of it. Her mother’s guilt-tripping also didn’t work on her, and she finally got a chance to go back to the wonderful home that she had created for herself in the woods. That, along with the company of her two dogs, made her feel better than her family ever did.
Do you think the poster was right to refuse to help her mother out in such dire circumstances? We’d love to hear your take on this situation.
People were shocked by the audacity of the woman’s family and told her to cut off her mother and brother immediately
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