American Family Houses 19-Year-Old Nanny From Abroad, Then Restricts Her Food To One Cabinet

Moving abroad for a cultural exchange program should be exciting, but one 19-year-old nanny discovered the reality isn’t necessarily so rosy.

Reddit user Remote-Narwhal5726 shared her experience working in the United States, where she earns just $196 a week while caring for two children.

Instead of being welcomed as part of the household, she was restricted to a single cabinet stocked with cheap pantry food and scolded for buying her own snacks. Now she’s wondering whether she needs to comply with the family’s rules or stand up for herself.

A 19-year-old au pair in the U.S. was limited to a single cabinet of basic food

Image credits: gpointstudio / Envato (not the actual photo)

When she tried to buy snacks for herself, the children’s mother got angry

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Remote-Narwhal5726

Most  of the people who read what happened felt really sorry for the teenager

But a few said she should’ve handled the situation differently

