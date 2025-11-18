“It’s Bittersweet”: Netizens Disappointed As Officials Reveal The Identity Of “Pinnacle Man”

A man found frozen in a Pennsylvania cave nearly five decades ago has finally been identified by officials.
According to the Berks County Coroner’s office, the victim has been named as 27-year-old Nicolas Grubb from Fort Washington, Pennsylvania, who served as a member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in the early 1970s, Sky News reports.
Grubb had been known as the “Pinnacle Man” ever since two young hikers stumbled upon the man’s body on January 16, 1977, near the Pinnacle, a popular peak along the Appalachian Trail.
At the time, the body was frozen solid, with temperatures hitting an all-time record low. No foul play was suspected, and authorities ruled the death as a suicide from a drug overdose.
For 47 years, no one had claimed Nicolas Grubb’s body or reported him missing
During the official autopsy, Grubbs was unable to be identified based on just his belongings, CNN reports. They collected dental records and fingerprints, but the latter were misplaced, making it an incredibly hard task to identify the body. Therefore, the case went cold.
Periodically, authorities would revisit the mystery when promising evidence surfaced. Grubb’s body was finally exhumed in 2019 after dental records tied him to two missing people in Illinois and Florida, but they ultimately did not match, according to WFMZ.
A major breakthrough in the case unfolded in 2019 when vital evidence was uncovered
In early August of this year, Pennsylvania state police trooper Ian Keck discovered the lost fingerprint card in the police archives from Grubb’s autopsy in 1977 and sent it to NamUs — the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
Two years before his passing, Grubb had a “police interaction” in Colorado, which led to his fingerprints being stored in the Automated Fingerprint Identification System. Because of this, an FBI fingerprint expert matched the prints to Grubb in just 53 minutes, The Guardian reports.
Keck said: “It’s bittersweet. The family has been looking for their loved one for over 40 years, not knowing whatever happened to them. For me to have this tiny part in it, I’m glad I was able to help out.”
The Berks County coroner’s office reached out to one of Grubb’s relatives, and they later confirmed his identity. The relative requested to place his remains in the family plot.
John Fielding, Berks County’s coroner, reportedly said that “moments like these” are a reminder of “the importance of [their] work to provide answers, to bring closure, and to give the unidentified a name and a story.”
While the identity of the “Pinnacle Man” is no longer a mystery, the circumstances around his death still are
When Grubb was first found in 1977, he was wearing light clothing and did not have any camping gear or food, indicating that he was not expecting the cold conditions. There is evidence that he tried to start a fire, as well.
According to USA Today, foul play is still not suspected, though investigators are working to track down more information, such as why Grubb had been in the hard-to-access cave in the first place. The case will remain open until authorities make a final ruling.
