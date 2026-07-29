Mystery Object In NASA’s Mars Photo Sparks Dramatic War Theory About Life On The Red Planet

NASA’s Curiosity rover has once again found itself at the center of an extraordinary alien theory after a resurfaced image from Mars sparked fresh debate online.
UFO researcher Scott C. Waring claimed the photograph appears to show evidence of an ancient alien war that once took place on the Martian surface and wiped out a thriving civilization on the Red Planet.
Waring’s latest claims have reignited speculation across social media about exactly what the mysterious object could be.
One skeptical netizen commented, “NASA generally scrubs all their images, and they never own up to anything.”
A mysterious object in a resurfaced NASA image has reignited claims of an ancient alien war on Mars
Image credits: NASA
The renewed speculation centers on a photograph captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover, which has spent years exploring Gale Crater in search of clues about Mars’ ancient history.
After resurfacing online, the image caught Waring’s attention, who argued that the oddly shaped formation resembles an unexploded extraterrestrial missile rather than an ordinary rock.
Sharing his theory on his website, UFO Sightings Daily, Scott wrote, “Guys, this is an unexploded missile lying on the surface of Mars just meters from the NASA rover.”
“This is undeniable proof that there was a huge war on Mars long ago that ki**ed not only the enemy, but most living things on the surface of Mars.”
Image credits: NASA
He went on to speculate that the object’s alleged military significance could explain why NASA had remained silent, in his view.
“It’s no wonder NASA didn’t say anything about it. It’s a matter of US national security and might be dangerous if some other nation gets hold of it,” he claimed.
Estimating the object to measure just over 2.5 meters (around eight feet) in length, Waring further suggested it could represent advanced extraterrestrial technology.
He wrote, “This alien tech is very revealing and is just what most governments want the most…new weapons. But…who will get to it first? And…what kind of weapon is it?”
Scott C. Waring speculated, “It’s no wonder NASA didn’t say anything… It’s a matter of US national security and might be dangerous”
Image credits: NASA
Despite the dramatic theory, Scott presented no evidence beyond the image itself to support his claims, leaving the internet divided.
“Going on the amount of times these claims have been made that place must have more life than here…” one social media user joked.
Although Waring is convinced the object is evidence of alien technology, NASA has not identified it as anything beyond part of the natural Martian landscape.
The space agency has consistently maintained that it has found no evidence of extraterrestrial life on Mars.
Moreover, scientists have long explained that Mars’ surface has been shaped by billions of years of volcanic activity, meteorite impacts, and wind erosion.
These processes can sculpt rocks into surprisingly geometric, manufactured-looking forms.
Researchers also point to pareidolia, a psychological phenomenon in which the human brain interprets random shapes as familiar objects or recognizable patterns.
NASA has not supported Waring’s extraordinary claims, pointing instead to the planet’s natural geological processes
Image credits: NASA
The same effect has fueled countless claims over the years that NASA’s rovers have photographed pyramids, statues, crashed spacecraft, doorways, and even weapons scattered across the Red Planet.
Many of those discoveries later received scientific explanations as naturally occurring geological formations.
Reflecting that skepticism, one netizen wrote, “I haven’t even looked and know it’s just a rock.”
Notably, this is far from the first time Waring has argued that NASA’s Mars imagery contains evidence of intelligent life.
Image credits: NASA
Earlier this month, he pointed to another Curiosity panorama captured inside Gale Crater, claiming a distant rock formation resembled an ancient entrance carved by intelligent beings.
“What looks like cut boulders is actually clay-type walls and an entrance way made by intelligent beings who needed protection from the elements. We had them on Earth long ago, and they had them on Mars long ago,” Waring wrote at the time.
NASA did not respond directly to those latest claims, but the agency previously addressed similar speculation after Curiosity photographed a door-like feature in 2022.
The popular UFO researcher’s latest theory follows a series of similar claims tied to NASA’s Mars missions
Image credits: NASA
At the time, NASA explained that the formation was simply one of several naturally occurring fractures found within Martian bedrock.
“These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars,” the agency said.
Scott has also suggested that another Mars image showed what appeared to be an “alien g*n,” a claim that scientists dismissed as pareidolia rather than evidence of extraterrestrial technology.
Waring’s latest theory has once again split social media, with some users convinced the unusual formation points to something far more extraordinary than a naturally shaped rock.
Image credits: Zelch Csaba/Pexels
According to the Daily Mail, one Facebook user suggested the object looked long and narrow with what appeared to be two separate compartments, speculating that one section looked empty while the other seemed to contain “packages.”
The same user theorized that what appeared to be wings may have broken off in a crash, concluding that the object was “most likely” some form of extraterrestrial aircraft.
Despite the endless theories, NASA has not identified the object as a missile, spacecraft, weapon, or any other form of extraterrestrial technology.
“Would be cool if it actually was a crashed ship,” one social media user reacted
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