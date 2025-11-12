A Different Approach To A Top 10 Movies Of 2017 List (By My Wife)

by

For the past few years, my wife has a made an illustration journal of her favorite films of the past year. We try to document everything that we see together, so she can know what to put on her list. I would love to see her get some recognition since she spends so much time on getting each one just right.

More info: rosalynyoon.com

#1 The Shape Of Water

#2 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

#3 Phantom Thread

#4 The Florida Project

#5 Get Out

#6 Lady Bird

#7 The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)

#8 Lady Macbeth

#9 Downsizing

#10 Good Time

Patrick Penrose
