My Psychic States In Drawings

Hi, I would like to introduce my work. The name of it is Psychic states in ordinary life.. I have personal experience with this issue and I would like to essimilate this to the general public. Sometimes it is pretty hard to live with it. Every single picture represent one psychic state. For my work I chose bordeline personality disorder, paranoia, depression, drug addiction, hypomania and psychosis. In the future I will do anxiety and panic attacks, suicidal fellings, self-harm and loneliness. If you like it, please follow me https :)
Borderline personality disorder
Paranoia
Drug addiction
Psychosis
Depression
Hypomania
