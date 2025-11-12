My Psychic States In Drawings

by

Hi, I would like to introduce my work. The name of it is Psychic states in ordinary life.. I have personal experience with this issue and I would like to essimilate this to the general public. Sometimes it is pretty hard to live with it. Every single picture represent one psychic state. For my work I chose bordeline personality disorder, paranoia, depression, drug addiction, hypomania and psychosis. In the future I will do anxiety and panic attacks, suicidal fellings, self-harm and loneliness. If you like it, please follow me https :)

More info: Instagram

Borderline personality disorder

My Psychic States In Drawings

Paranoia

My Psychic States In Drawings

Drug addiction

My Psychic States In Drawings

Psychosis

My Psychic States In Drawings

Depression

My Psychic States In Drawings

Hypomania

My Psychic States In Drawings

Patrick Penrose
