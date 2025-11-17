Hey Pandas, What “Hero” In History Is Actually The Villain? (Closed)

by

So many people are idolized when they clearly shouldn’t be.

#1

Gandhi. He was racist, and a creep. He slept with his own grandniece to show he had “self-restraint”. As an Indian, this shocked me when I found out.

#2

Mother Teresa

#3

Fricking Christopher Columbus

#4

Not to be a Debbie Downer…but when you look at it objectively, aren’t MOST of the “heroes” in history really villains?

#5

Donald Trump

#6

Andrew Jackson. I’ve seen some people talk about him being such a great president, and since he’s from my state, we have to learn about him. He’s a total piece of s**t who orchestrated the Trail of Tears, and I don’t know how there’s still a f*****g statue of him (and Johnson and Polk) outside the state Capitol.

#7

pls read completely beofre downvoting

Hitler and heres why, yes hes the villian over all but he was seen as a hero to the nazis at the beginning of the dlgreat depressioneading to ww2

But yeah hitler is a villian, and for those who dont know why heres a list

Genocide, concentration camps, murder, assassination, etc

#8

The freaking spanish explorers. Driving people out of their native homes isn’t great. Get your facts straight. I love how repuplicans talk about how immigrants are takeing over without realizing the irony of the fact that most Americans are literally immigrants.

#9

Pretty much everyone, Christopher Columbus is one that sticks out.

#10

Union soldiers in the United States civil war. Rape, torture, racism so bad that it led to race riots, robbery, etc. I am not a defender of slavery. I am completely against whitewashed history.

#11

almost all of them.

