My Girlfriend Draws A Cute Little Creature To Lift Me Up

The first time my girlfriend drew this cute little hamster was to make me smile on a tough day.
That was the best thing ever, I still keep this small note with a drawing with me.
Months later Cute Fluffy Creature comes to the internet to make more people smile.
More info: Instagram
#1
Cheat day = every day.
#2
Finally, food! Nothing else can make me happier…
#3
Creation process.
#4
How are you doing?
#5
That’s me.
#6
Yes-yes, You, I Love You
#7
Sometimes you feel like not in the mood talking with others hamsters.
#8
Soooo hungry…
#9
Let me share my cuteness with you.
#10
Monday it is time to make summer body.
#11
Is there anybody who likes hugs?
#12
The day was so hard and the bed is so warm… Maybe next Monday.
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us