My Girlfriend Draws A Cute Little Creature To Lift Me Up

The first time my girlfriend drew this cute little hamster was to make me smile on a tough day.

That was the best thing ever, I still keep this small note with a drawing with me.

Months later Cute Fluffy Creature comes to the internet to make more people smile.

More info: Instagram

#1

Cheat day = every day.

#2

Finally, food! Nothing else can make me happier…

#3

Creation process.

#4

How are you doing?

#5

That’s me.

#6

Yes-yes, You, I Love You

#7

Sometimes you feel like not in the mood talking with others hamsters.

#8

Soooo hungry…

#9

Let me share my cuteness with you.

#10

Monday it is time to make summer body.

#11

Is there anybody who likes hugs?

#12

The day was so hard and the bed is so warm… Maybe next Monday.

