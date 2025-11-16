My First-Week Using Artificial Intelligence (14 Pics)

by

I’ve been trying to make stunning 3D graphics for around 10 or more years now and I’m incredibly amazed at how simple it is to create digital art using AI.

The results I’ve achieved in just one week of testing AI platforms. I believe that new creative challenges will no longer be measured by technique but now more than ever by the originality of ideas. I share with you some volcanoes made of gelatin. Look down and pick a favorite.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

