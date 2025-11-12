See How Watercolor Paintings Are Created In High-Speed Videos

I’ve never thought I would paint something in watercolors and that it would actually work out. These are my very first paintings which I created in the last few weeks. One day a friend asked me to paint something in watercolors. For a moment I was lost and told that I am not sure I can do that. But later I decided to give it a try. And to be honest – I was surprised by the result myself. Of course, I still need a lot of practice, but the most difficult part is to start. Once you’ve started – then you just need to keep practicing and eventually, it will work out.
By this, I just want to encourage all those who are hesitating about trying something new!
Watercolor painting (Raven)
Watercolor painting (Chick)
Watercolor paintings
My First Watercolor Paintings
