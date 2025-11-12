See How Watercolor Paintings Are Created In High-Speed Videos

by

I’ve never thought I would paint something in watercolors and that it would actually work out. These are my very first paintings which I created in the last few weeks. One day a friend asked me to paint something in watercolors. For a moment I was lost and told that I am not sure I can do that. But later I decided to give it a try. And to be honest – I was surprised by the result myself. Of course, I still need a lot of practice, but the most difficult part is to start. Once you’ve started – then you just need to keep practicing and eventually, it will work out.

By this, I just want to encourage all those who are hesitating about trying something new!

Watercolor painting (Raven)

Watercolor painting (Chick)

Watercolor paintings

My First Watercolor Paintings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Absurd Ways TV Characters Were Killed and Brought Back
3 min read
Jun, 28, 2020
The Chronicles of Narnia
Why a Chronicles of Narnia TV Series Makes a Lot of Sense
3 min read
May, 12, 2020
Diving into ABC’s ‘Bless This Mess’: 10 Intriguing Facts and Insights
3 min read
Apr, 23, 2019
Tiny Glass Slugs I Crafted (8 Pics)
3 min read
Sep, 12, 2025
Kissed Art To Promote Self-Love
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
avannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley and Nanny Faye on Chrisley Knows Best
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Cast Net Worth Rankings Uncover Who’s Thriving in the 4.9 IMDb-Rated Reality Hit
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.