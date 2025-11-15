My All-Time Favorite Flower Acrylic Pour Painting

This must be my all-time favorite flower painting! Colors blend with each other so beautifully and the shape is perfect… well, almost perfect.
PROCESS:
– Pour your base on canvas
– Put your FLOWER-SHAPED DESERT CUP on the canvas with bottom up
– Pour paints on the bottom and use PEARL WHITE or some metallic paints between each color to create petal – lacing effect
– Take off the cup
– Use SKEWER to draw some petal shapes
– Gently put PAPER NAPKIN or towel on canvas ( You can use dry or damped napkin)
– Lift one corner at a time and then gently lift it (the middle last)
– Torch it for air bubbles and to activate pearl white and metallic paints
– And here is your flower
TECHNIQUE: Reverse flower dip with a paper napkin, Cup bottom pour
MATERIAL I USED:
– 10×10 inch canvas
– Acrylic paints mixed with pouring medium
– Flower-shaped dessert cup
– Paper napkin or towel
– Wooden skewer
– Palette knife
– Torch
COLORS I USED:
– Boesner black for the base coat
– DecoArt extreme sheen gold
– Artist’s loft metallic cobalt blue
– Windsro&Newton permanent alizarin crimson
– Vallejo quinacridone burnt orange
– Amsterdam azo yellow middle
– Pearl white
My pearl white mixture:
1 part Vallejo pearl medium
1 part titanium white
2 parts pouring medium
All my paints are mixed with Boesner Guardi acrylic binder and acrylic emulsion.
