“How Popular Is Your Music Taste?”: Vote Through These 20 ‘This Or That’ Questions

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Music has a way of bringing people together – until someone asks, “Who’s better?” and suddenly, every playlist, favorite album, and lifelong artist loyalty is up for debate. From legendary rock bands and pop icons to today’s biggest chart-toppers, some matchups are almost impossible to settle. 📻

This 20-question ‘This or That’ music poll goes beyond artist-versus-artist. You’ll choose between iconic bands, unforgettable genres, classic albums, and everyday music dilemmas. 

Whether your playlist is filled with classic hits, indie gems, hip-hop anthems, or the latest viral tracks, every answer reveals a little more about your musical personality.

There’s no right or wrong way to play – just trust your instincts, cast your votes, and see where your taste lands. When you’re finished, compare your picks with friends to see who shares your music vibe and who has completely different opinions. 

Let the fun begin! 🎵

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

#1 Which Legendary Rock Band Would You Rather Listen To All Day?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: London Records, Source

“How Popular Is Your Music Taste?”: Vote Through These 20 ‘This Or That’ Questions

#2 Which Pop Anthem Never Gets Old?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Arthur604, Marcel de Groot

#3 Which Way Do You Enjoy Music Most?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Pixabay

#4 Which Modern Pop Star Are You Stuck With On Repeat?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Harald Krichel , iHeartRadioCA

#5 Which Live Music Experience Would You Rather Have?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Yabee Eusebio

#6 Which Soundtrack Is More Unforgettable?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Entertainment

#7 Which Music Format Would You Keep Forever?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Pablo Leon

#8 Which Instrument Gives A Song More Emotion?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Aleksandar Andreev

#9 Which Vocalist Makes Christmas Feel Like Christmas?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Source, Gage Skidmore

#10 Which Genre Deserves More Love?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Caleb Oquendo

#11 Which ’70s Band Defined An Era?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Jim Summaria, Martin Lewison

#12 Which Disco Anthem Gets Everyone On The Dance Floor?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: NBC Television, Rob Mieremet

#13 Which ’80s Hit Is The Bigger Karaoke Classic?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Rosana Prada, Aliina S.

#14 Which Defined Music Culture More?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Yaroslav Shuraev

#15 Which Player Changed Your Life More?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Stahlkocher, Source

#16 Which Era Had Better Music Videos?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Romin Tabuada

#17 If You Could Star In One Legendary Music Video, Which Would You Choose?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Source, Source

#18 Which Music Collectible Would You Rather Own?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Maria Luiza Melo, Source

#19 Which Music Tradition Do You Love More?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Luis Quintero

#20 Which Hairstyle Was Better For A Music Legend?

&#8220;How Popular Is Your Music Taste?&#8221;: Vote Through These 20 &#8216;This Or That&#8217; Questions

Image source: Dezo Hoffmann, Sun Records

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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