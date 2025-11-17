110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

by

Remember the song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers? The one about music being one’s airplane? If not, check it out – it ties in perfectly with the topic of this list, which is, as you might have already got – music tattoos!

Yep, cool tattoo designs aren’t just for leaping dolphins and yin-yang signs – they can also represent intangible things, such as music, that you care tons about. And if music is also your airplane, you’ll find these tattoo ideas, which are just what you were looking for. 

Of course, the most obvious choice for a music lover tattoo would be to get a minimalist tattoo of notes, or a score sheet of your favorite song inked on your skin. However, we’re not here for the obvious things, are we? That’s precisely why we dug around the internet to find the freshest music tattoo ideas that take a more subtle note and represent the full glory of the wondrous sounds that have us mesmerized and feeling all kinds of emotions.

So, besides the OG designs of floaty little notes, you’ll also find tattoos about music that reveal its feeling rather than how it looks. But of course, what’s our word compared to taking a look at our tattoo gallery with your own two eyes (or as many as you have), right?

That said, we’d like to end our introduction to the topic, which literally has no beginning and no end—it’s not so easy to talk about music in just a couple of sentences, and it’s even harder when it’s paired with tattoo art!

So, anyway, scroll down below, check out our selection of grand, colorful, black and white, large and small tattoos, give your vote to the most stunning music tattoo, and share this article with your friends!

#1 Realistic The Beatles Abbey Road Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: oowha_

#2 Music Bands Arm Sleeve Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: wesvaughntwo

#3 Colorful Music Notes On Ear Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: tattoomechu

#4 Playing Piano Forearm Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: inker_land

#5 Geometric Music Tattoo With Heart And Cassette

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: veerle_london

#6 Watercolor Jimi Hendrix Galaxy Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: loutat2

#7 Skelly Playing Guitar Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: kelpiebat

#8 Freddie Mercury Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: marielleroyseth

#9 Gorillaz Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: bloodlustxtattoo

#10 Small Jolly Birdie Chirping Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: inkworld.ink

#11 Smoking Guitar Forearm Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: inkedmag

#12 Blue Guitar And Nature Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: pablos_tattoo

#13 Delicate Music Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: tattooist_yutae

#14 Realistic David Bowie Portrait Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: sakira.sky.tattoo

#15 Double-Neck Guitar Tattoo

“You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” ― M. Aurelius

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: monikamoni.art

#16 Yellow Guitar Submarine Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: alexdepasestorestrieste

#17 Frog Playing Music Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: pani_ofca

#18 Realistic Kurt Cobain Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: zizusdrawing

#19 Realistic Saxophone With Flowers Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: nicotattoo.nyc

#20 Sam Cooke Singing Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: pavlik.tattoo

#21 Pink Floyd Album Cover Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: ciotka_zu_tattoo

#22 Music And Red Wine Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: dopeinksofia

#23 Musical Symbol F Clef Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: banul.world

#24 Colorful Music Forearm Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: cory_timmel

#25 Fun Cassette Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: radiantcolorsink

#26 Realistic Amy Winehouse Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: ygtattoos

#27 Realistic Bob Marley Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: shinnyeong_tattoo

#28 Jim Morrison & The Doors Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: marchewka.ttt

#29 Black Musical Notes Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: kinkstattoos

#30 Handpoked Music Loving Skeleton Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: handpokedbymac

#31 David Bowie Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: shannonwolftattoo

#32 Music Notes Hand Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: inkslinger_tom

#33 Colorful Touch-Up Arm Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: im________cat

#34 Musical Moon Shoulder Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: bery_forestink

#35 Watercolor Music Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: feralchildtattoo

#36 Realistic Music Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: fda__lights_

#37 Realistic Madonna Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: black.minimal.tattoo

#38 Musical Notes Tattoo On Ear

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: tattooistganzy

#39 A Dance Of Colorful Notes Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: im________cat

#40 Cartoon Dinosaur Playing Piano Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: mulgyeoltt

#41 Clarinet Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: eva_sempre_io_ddttattoo

#42 Minimal Musical Symbols Bird Tattoo

“My first tattoo, musical symbols by Brittany at Blue Lotus Tattoo in Madison, WI.”

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: pattarmm

#43 Large Music Tattoo In Progress

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: collectingtattoos

#44 Minimal Smile Music Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: handitrip

#45 Red Musical DNA Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: zvee._.tt

#46 Woman Singer One Line Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: jedna_linia_

#47 Musical Rose Tattoo

“Without music, life would be a mistake.” ― Friedrich Nietzsch

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: rr.raffaele_

#48 Small Fun Musical Smile Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: irenne.tattooart

#49 Heart Shaped Music Swing Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: sting.tattoo.ashdod

#50 Music Note Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: miko_nyctattoo

#51 Music Logo Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: hemi_tattoo

#52 Piano Stairs To Heaven Arm Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: stefano_cimini

#53 Headless Guitarist Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: 92_noise

#54 Black Minimal Floral Harp Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: bloom__tattoo

#55 Music Under A Tree Tattoo

“Music under a tree by Clay Zapien at CZ Tattoos in Phoenix, AZ.”

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: BleghBeforeBreakdown

#56 Music Note Geometric Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: jadyntattooer

#57 Music Media Player Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: allytatt_

#58 Black Music Notes Tattoo On Calf

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: claireelise_art

#59 Funky Blue Music Note Arm Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: pillow_ink

#60 Realistic Red Flowers Musical Note Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: vandal_tattoo

#61 Song Notes Tattoo

“You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us, and the world will be as one.” — John Lennon

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: ethereal.tattoo

#62 Black Rolling Stones Logo Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: omerja_tattoo

#63 Colorful Keith Haring Dj Dog Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: flamineighttattoo

#64 Realistic Turntable Arm Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: yeontaan

#65 Musical Notes Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: vismstudio

#66 Small Musical Notes Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: by_vas

#67 Musical Composition Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: polly_shenyintattoo

#68 Pastel Blue Note Tattoo With Flowers

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: inkynas

#69 Music Note And Flower Back Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: hktattoo_cara

#70 Small Music Note Tattoo On Finger

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: has__tattoo

#71 Small Musical Notes And Headphones Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: thevaletattoos

#72 Music Arm Tattoos

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: jessikaelo_tattoo

#73 Music Lover Astronaut Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: tattooist_yeye

#74 Music And Flowers Spine Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: mildotattoo_fineline

#75 Drummer Leg Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: nhea.ttt

#76 Music Inspired Arm Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: vickirosstattoo

#77 Music Arm Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: lukaszzylka

#78 Broken Guitar Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: 92_noise

#79 Music Moon Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: palette.tt

#80 Music Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: ginger_lifter

#81 Fun Purple Mic Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: zvee._.tt

#82 Music Note Moon Star Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: nieun_tat2

#83 Black Music Tattoo On Leg

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: studioa_tattoo

#84 Realistic Gramophone Leg Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: nicole_tattoo_art

#85 Black Line Piano Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: s.leeray

#86 Small Skull And Musical Notes Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: zoerohde_art

#87 Floral Guitar Arm Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: moonchild_tattoos7

#88 Swan And Harp Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: odel

#89 Rave Radio Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: worth.4ever

#90 Heart Shaped Vinyl Handpoked Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: tattove_

#91 Thailand Vibes And Vinyl Boy Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: artalert.tattoo

#92 Heart And Vinyl Friends Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: histeria.rt

#93 Spiral Musical Notes Tattoo

“Spiral musical notes tattoo. Work done by Denton, Middlesbrough, UK skins and needles.”

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: IamHardDarthMalak

#94 Abstract Piano Keys Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: titare_tattoo

#95 Music Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: tattooist_haedam

#96 Music Heart Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: coelho.tattoo013

#97 Cat Playing Guitar Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: richettpark

#98 Microphone And Flowers Tattoo

“I cannot fly, let me sing.” — Stephen Sondheim

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: breen.tattoo

#99 Groke Moomin Playing Double Bass Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: uwujkawaszka

#100 Skull Smashing Music Tattoo

“Skull smashing music by Fraser Wright at Mission tattoo, Calgary, Alberta.”

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: Mortal-ghost

#101 Musical Notes Arm Tattoo

“Sheet Music by Jason at Bill Claydon Tattoo World, Fayetteville NC.”

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: reddit.com

#102 Simple Musical Notes Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: propuh_tattoo

#103 Black And Red Guitar Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: mikestatuering

#104 Linear Headphones Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: snowyy.inks

#105 Melting Vinyl Record Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: cegaru.tattoo

#106 Vinyl In Mouth Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: kindtattooshop

#107 Black Sound Wave Tattoo On Arm

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: lozinski_tattoo

#108 Treble Clef Neck Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: inkgarage_brooklyn

#109 Guitar Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: kaa.ttoo

#110 Music Note Tattoo

110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Image source: tattooist_basil

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Mom Had A Touching Photoshoot Of Her Newborn Twins Who Didn’t Have Much Time Left
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Songs Don’t Make Sense Anymore? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Gen Z Shares Their Thoughts On Millennials And They’re Merciless
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
50 Of The Funniest And Most Honest “Definitions” Of Everyday Words Explained In This Crowd-Sourced Online Dictionary
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Monster Who Strangled Over 100 Young Girls Is Free And Nobody Knows Where He Is
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
18 Illustrations Every Person With Mental Health Problems Can Benefit From
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.