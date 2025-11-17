110 Music Tattoos That We’d Be Proud To Get Inked

Remember the song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers? The one about music being one’s airplane? If not, check it out – it ties in perfectly with the topic of this list, which is, as you might have already got – music tattoos!
Yep, cool tattoo designs aren’t just for leaping dolphins and yin-yang signs – they can also represent intangible things, such as music, that you care tons about. And if music is also your airplane, you’ll find these tattoo ideas, which are just what you were looking for.
Of course, the most obvious choice for a music lover tattoo would be to get a minimalist tattoo of notes, or a score sheet of your favorite song inked on your skin. However, we’re not here for the obvious things, are we? That’s precisely why we dug around the internet to find the freshest music tattoo ideas that take a more subtle note and represent the full glory of the wondrous sounds that have us mesmerized and feeling all kinds of emotions.
So, besides the OG designs of floaty little notes, you’ll also find tattoos about music that reveal its feeling rather than how it looks. But of course, what’s our word compared to taking a look at our tattoo gallery with your own two eyes (or as many as you have), right?
That said, we’d like to end our introduction to the topic, which literally has no beginning and no end—it’s not so easy to talk about music in just a couple of sentences, and it’s even harder when it’s paired with tattoo art!
So, anyway, scroll down below, check out our selection of grand, colorful, black and white, large and small tattoos
#1 Realistic The Beatles Abbey Road Tattoo
Image source: oowha_
#2 Music Bands Arm Sleeve Tattoo
Image source: wesvaughntwo
#3 Colorful Music Notes On Ear Tattoo
Image source: tattoomechu
#4 Playing Piano Forearm Tattoo
Image source: inker_land
#5 Geometric Music Tattoo With Heart And Cassette
Image source: veerle_london
#6 Watercolor Jimi Hendrix Galaxy Tattoo
Image source: loutat2
#7 Skelly Playing Guitar Tattoo
Image source: kelpiebat
#8 Freddie Mercury Tattoo
Image source: marielleroyseth
#9 Gorillaz Tattoo
Image source: bloodlustxtattoo
#10 Small Jolly Birdie Chirping Tattoo
Image source: inkworld.ink
#11 Smoking Guitar Forearm Tattoo
Image source: inkedmag
#12 Blue Guitar And Nature Tattoo
Image source: pablos_tattoo
#13 Delicate Music Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_yutae
#14 Realistic David Bowie Portrait Tattoo
Image source: sakira.sky.tattoo
#15 Double-Neck Guitar Tattoo
“You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” ― M. Aurelius
Image source: monikamoni.art
#16 Yellow Guitar Submarine Tattoo
Image source: alexdepasestorestrieste
#17 Frog Playing Music Tattoo
Image source: pani_ofca
#18 Realistic Kurt Cobain Tattoo
Image source: zizusdrawing
#19 Realistic Saxophone With Flowers Tattoo
Image source: nicotattoo.nyc
#20 Sam Cooke Singing Tattoo
Image source: pavlik.tattoo
#21 Pink Floyd Album Cover Tattoo
Image source: ciotka_zu_tattoo
#22 Music And Red Wine Tattoo
Image source: dopeinksofia
#23 Musical Symbol F Clef Tattoo
Image source: banul.world
#24 Colorful Music Forearm Tattoo
Image source: cory_timmel
#25 Fun Cassette Tattoo
Image source: radiantcolorsink
#26 Realistic Amy Winehouse Tattoo
Image source: ygtattoos
#27 Realistic Bob Marley Tattoo
Image source: shinnyeong_tattoo
#28 Jim Morrison & The Doors Tattoo
Image source: marchewka.ttt
#29 Black Musical Notes Tattoo
Image source: kinkstattoos
#30 Handpoked Music Loving Skeleton Tattoo
Image source: handpokedbymac
#31 David Bowie Tattoo
Image source: shannonwolftattoo
#32 Music Notes Hand Tattoo
Image source: inkslinger_tom
#33 Colorful Touch-Up Arm Tattoo
Image source: im________cat
#34 Musical Moon Shoulder Tattoo
Image source: bery_forestink
#35 Watercolor Music Tattoo
Image source: feralchildtattoo
#36 Realistic Music Tattoo
Image source: fda__lights_
#37 Realistic Madonna Tattoo
Image source: black.minimal.tattoo
#38 Musical Notes Tattoo On Ear
Image source: tattooistganzy
#39 A Dance Of Colorful Notes Tattoo
Image source: im________cat
#40 Cartoon Dinosaur Playing Piano Tattoo
Image source: mulgyeoltt
#41 Clarinet Tattoo
Image source: eva_sempre_io_ddttattoo
#42 Minimal Musical Symbols Bird Tattoo
“My first tattoo, musical symbols by Brittany at Blue Lotus Tattoo in Madison, WI.”
Image source: pattarmm
#43 Large Music Tattoo In Progress
Image source: collectingtattoos
#44 Minimal Smile Music Tattoo
Image source: handitrip
#45 Red Musical DNA Tattoo
Image source: zvee._.tt
#46 Woman Singer One Line Tattoo
Image source: jedna_linia_
#47 Musical Rose Tattoo
“Without music, life would be a mistake.” ― Friedrich Nietzsch
Image source: rr.raffaele_
#48 Small Fun Musical Smile Tattoo
Image source: irenne.tattooart
#49 Heart Shaped Music Swing Tattoo
Image source: sting.tattoo.ashdod
#50 Music Note Tattoo
Image source: miko_nyctattoo
#51 Music Logo Tattoo
Image source: hemi_tattoo
#52 Piano Stairs To Heaven Arm Tattoo
Image source: stefano_cimini
#53 Headless Guitarist Tattoo
Image source: 92_noise
#54 Black Minimal Floral Harp Tattoo
Image source: bloom__tattoo
#55 Music Under A Tree Tattoo
“Music under a tree by Clay Zapien at CZ Tattoos in Phoenix, AZ.”
Image source: BleghBeforeBreakdown
#56 Music Note Geometric Tattoo
Image source: jadyntattooer
#57 Music Media Player Tattoo
Image source: allytatt_
#58 Black Music Notes Tattoo On Calf
Image source: claireelise_art
#59 Funky Blue Music Note Arm Tattoo
Image source: pillow_ink
#60 Realistic Red Flowers Musical Note Tattoo
Image source: vandal_tattoo
#61 Song Notes Tattoo
“You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us, and the world will be as one.” — John Lennon
Image source: ethereal.tattoo
#62 Black Rolling Stones Logo Tattoo
Image source: omerja_tattoo
#63 Colorful Keith Haring Dj Dog Tattoo
Image source: flamineighttattoo
#64 Realistic Turntable Arm Tattoo
Image source: yeontaan
#65 Musical Notes Tattoo
Image source: vismstudio
#66 Small Musical Notes Tattoo
Image source: by_vas
#67 Musical Composition Tattoo
Image source: polly_shenyintattoo
#68 Pastel Blue Note Tattoo With Flowers
Image source: inkynas
#69 Music Note And Flower Back Tattoo
Image source: hktattoo_cara
#70 Small Music Note Tattoo On Finger
Image source: has__tattoo
#71 Small Musical Notes And Headphones Tattoo
Image source: thevaletattoos
#72 Music Arm Tattoos
Image source: jessikaelo_tattoo
#73 Music Lover Astronaut Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_yeye
#74 Music And Flowers Spine Tattoo
Image source: mildotattoo_fineline
#75 Drummer Leg Tattoo
Image source: nhea.ttt
#76 Music Inspired Arm Tattoo
Image source: vickirosstattoo
#77 Music Arm Tattoo
Image source: lukaszzylka
#78 Broken Guitar Tattoo
Image source: 92_noise
#79 Music Moon Tattoo
Image source: palette.tt
#80 Music Tattoo
Image source: ginger_lifter
#81 Fun Purple Mic Tattoo
Image source: zvee._.tt
#82 Music Note Moon Star Tattoo
Image source: nieun_tat2
#83 Black Music Tattoo On Leg
Image source: studioa_tattoo
#84 Realistic Gramophone Leg Tattoo
Image source: nicole_tattoo_art
#85 Black Line Piano Tattoo
Image source: s.leeray
#86 Small Skull And Musical Notes Tattoo
Image source: zoerohde_art
#87 Floral Guitar Arm Tattoo
Image source: moonchild_tattoos7
#88 Swan And Harp Tattoo
Image source: odel
#89 Rave Radio Tattoo
Image source: worth.4ever
#90 Heart Shaped Vinyl Handpoked Tattoo
Image source: tattove_
#91 Thailand Vibes And Vinyl Boy Tattoo
Image source: artalert.tattoo
#92 Heart And Vinyl Friends Tattoo
Image source: histeria.rt
#93 Spiral Musical Notes Tattoo
“Spiral musical notes tattoo. Work done by Denton, Middlesbrough, UK skins and needles.”
Image source: IamHardDarthMalak
#94 Abstract Piano Keys Tattoo
Image source: titare_tattoo
#95 Music Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_haedam
#96 Music Heart Tattoo
Image source: coelho.tattoo013
#97 Cat Playing Guitar Tattoo
Image source: richettpark
#98 Microphone And Flowers Tattoo
“I cannot fly, let me sing.” — Stephen Sondheim
Image source: breen.tattoo
#99 Groke Moomin Playing Double Bass Tattoo
Image source: uwujkawaszka
#100 Skull Smashing Music Tattoo
“Skull smashing music by Fraser Wright at Mission tattoo, Calgary, Alberta.”
Image source: Mortal-ghost
#101 Musical Notes Arm Tattoo
“Sheet Music by Jason at Bill Claydon Tattoo World, Fayetteville NC.”
Image source: reddit.com
#102 Simple Musical Notes Tattoo
Image source: propuh_tattoo
#103 Black And Red Guitar Tattoo
Image source: mikestatuering
#104 Linear Headphones Tattoo
Image source: snowyy.inks
#105 Melting Vinyl Record Tattoo
Image source: cegaru.tattoo
#106 Vinyl In Mouth Tattoo
Image source: kindtattooshop
#107 Black Sound Wave Tattoo On Arm
Image source: lozinski_tattoo
#108 Treble Clef Neck Tattoo
Image source: inkgarage_brooklyn
#109 Guitar Tattoo
Image source: kaa.ttoo
#110 Music Note Tattoo
Image source: tattooist_basil
