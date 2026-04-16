From Bono To Freddie Mercury: Guess All 29 Bands From Their Lead Singer Alone

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Can you guess the band by the lead singer? It’s your moment to prove you can recognize some of the biggest names in music history. 🎵

From the ’60s to the 2000s, we’ve gathered 29 legendary music names you’ve definitely

heard before. The real question is whether you can connect the voice to the band, or not… Some answers will come instantly, while others might have you second-guessing. Either way, stick around and keep challenging yourself until the end of the quiz.

Only a true music fan can name all 29 bands. The real question is: Are you one of them?

Let’s find out…🎶

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

From Bono To Freddie Mercury: Guess All 29 Bands From Their Lead Singer Alone

Image credits: Helge Øverås

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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