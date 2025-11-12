A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko

by

My name is Slava and I am a photographer. Mushrooms are my second passion after photography. I am an avid mushroom hunter. My passion for mushrooms, as well as photography, was inspired by my father.

Just imagine a warm summer morning, around 5:30 am. You are in a beautiful forest. You are surrounded by peace and quiet. And then, the forest wakes up. First the trills of birds, the croaking of frogs, a woodpecker’s knock. I feel pure joy and happiness, as I am lucky enough to see nature as a special,  dreamlike world.

Early in the morning, when I am somewhere between dreams and reality, the camera’s viewfinder creates a sense of presence in some incredibly beautiful and mysterious world. These Little Heroes are like aliens from other planets. Even ordinary mushrooms have elegant and delicate shapes. I invite you to an exciting  journey with me and my viewfinder to experience a new world of mushrooms.

More info: www.vmishchenko.com | Facebook

A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko
A Magical World Of Mushrooms By Vyacheslav Mishchenko

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
8-Week-Old Kitten Born With Permanently Worried-Looking Eyebrows
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Massive Army of Dancing Robots Sets a New World Record
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2017
I Create Realistic Finger Paintings On My iPad
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Siren Season 2
Meet The Cast of Siren Season 2
3 min read
Jul, 14, 2019
These 5 “Yin And Yang” Artworks Enabled Me To Make A Living As An Artist At The Age Of 22
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Steampunk Christmas (Stop-Motion Animation)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.