Mom’s “Naive” Act With 5-Year-Old Son Gets Her Sentenced, But She Promises To Fight Back

A Virginia mother’s attempt to encourage independence in her young son ended with police involvement, child protective services, and a criminal conviction.
On June 5, Karyann Parkinson, 36, let 5-year-old Samuel wander alone near a pond about 800 meters from their home to enjoy an activity he loved: collecting goose feathers.
Just two weeks later, she was charged with delinquency of a minor and found guilty, leading her to vow that she would appeal the ruling.
Despite the ordeal, Parkinson remains firm in her belief that children should be given room to grow on their own terms.
“Stop parenting from a place of fear,” she said.
A mother was sentenced to jail and added to a child cruelty registry after letting her 5-year-old head out on his own
A security guard stopped Samuel and turned him back before alerting police and child protective services, even though Parkinson told him it was not against the homeowners association’s rules for kids to walk alone.
She also told him that her son knew the area well and had traveled the same path countless times with her.
Regardless, the authorities charged her with a child welfare violation.
The mother remained hopeful, telling CBS in an interview that she “expected that as soon as the case got in front of a prosecutor actually looking at it and a judge, this is all gonna go away.”
However, she was convicted and given a six-month suspended prison sentence.
She was also placed on the child mistreatment registry, meaning she cannot volunteer for activities in her son’s classroom until he reaches sixth grade.
Parkinson has revealed plans to appeal in January next year.
The episode has made her an inadvertent symbol of a growing movement that believes children need more independence.
Her conviction has also reignited a debate over how much government oversight is appropriate in parenting.
“When I was a kid, we went outside in the morning and didn’t come home till dinner. We walked and explored everywhere. My parents would have been jailed for a long time if it was present day lol,” a Redditor said.
Parkinson argued that moving away from practices that had worked in the past has not served children well
Parkinson said she permitted Samuel to go on the walk because she and her husband, Dallin, “feel really strongly about giving our kids a lot of room to grow.”
She said she has found success with this approach with her older children, aged 14, 12, and 7.
“They can do more than you think they can, and as you allow them to do that, they’re going to build all this confidence,” she noted.
“I just love to give my kids those chances to have little success under their belts, and you have to build that. You can’t expect kids to suddenly be able to walk down the street on their own if you don’t give them the chance.”
Parkinson pointed out that no one could disagree that “kids are struggling today.”
This, she claimed, was because “we abandoned what has worked really well for thousands of years, which is letting children be a part of our communities and believing that they are capable.”
Research points to an autonomy gap between American children and their global peers
Children are ready to navigate streets without supervision around age 10, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Yet many young Americans have less independence than that.
A Harris Poll survey conducted among families with children ages 8 to 12 found that most respondents were not allowed to be in public without an adult, while more than a quarter were not allowed to play unsupervised in their front yard.
Data from the conservative think tank Institute for Family Studies found that more than 60 percent of 17-year-olds cannot go beyond their own neighborhoods unsupervised.
Parkinson’s case has therefore drawn praise from free-range parenting advocates like Lenore Skenazy.
“What she was doing was not only not bad parenting; it was great parenting,” she asserted.
“She was listening to her son, she was thinking of what he was capable of doing, she was showing him that she trusted him, she was showing him that she trusted her neighborhood.”
Skenazy wrote a column about allowing her 9-year-old to ride the New York City subway by himself in 2008.
She said the moment marked a stark difference from the outrage she received.
“The tide is shifting,” she said. “This country seems to be understanding that this mom did nothing wrong and actually did a lot right.”
“I walked to kindergarten,” a netizen said
Follow Us