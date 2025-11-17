In These 10 Multi-Layered Images, Artist Visualizes Earth’s Future

All About Photo is pleased to present ‘Mother Earth’ by Diana Cheren Nygren.

Part of the exclusive online showroom developed by All About Photo, this exhibition is on view for the month of July 2023 and includes twenty photographs from the series ‘Mother Earth’.

Phil Zheng Cai is the curator for this month’s show.

#1 Arrivals And Departures

Image source: dianacherennygrenphotography

#2 Facades

Image source: dianacherennygrenphotography

#3 Air Pollution

Image source: dianacherennygrenphotography

#4 Chance Of Rain

Image source: dianacherennygrenphotography

#5 A New Pool

Image source: dianacherennygrenphotography

#6 Gen Z Doesn’t Want To Drive Cars

Image source: dianacherennygrenphotography

#7 Methane Gas

Image source: dianacherennygrenphotography

#8 When Lightning Strikes

Image source: dianacherennygrenphotography

#9 Can Nuclear Fusion Power Your Home

Image source: dianacherennygrenphotography

#10 Where Once Was Water

Image source: dianacherennygrenphotography

Patrick Penrose
