30 Movie Plot Twists That Probably Can’t Be Topped, According To People In This Online Group

One of the things that makes a movie boring is predictability. Sometimes you watch a story unfold and you can guess how it will end, so what’s the point of watching it, then, if it doesn’t surprise you with something new?

Other times movies will have such plot twists that even if you had several theories on how the movie would turn out, none of them were even close to what the director had in mind. They are interesting to watch because they don’t follow any pattern and many successful movies will have some element of surprise in them.

To have a list of these kinds of movies to watch later, Reddit user These_Ad1806 asked “What movie has the best twist?” and the cinephiles of the internet offered a variety of them. Which ones do you agree with? Upvote them to let us know and leave your own suggestions in the comments!

More info: Reddit

#1

Shawshank Redemption when Andy doesn’t come out for head count and you wonder if he finally offed himself because he couldn’t take it anymore only to find out he dug a freaking tunnel with a rock hammer.

Image source: WhoaButter

#2

The Usual Suspects.

“The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

Image source: No-Acanthisitta423, Gramercy Pictures

#3

The first time watching fight club is way up there for me.

Image source: Tortion, 20th Century Studios

#4

I’m mentioning this movie not because it is the best but rather because it is hard to find digitally for some reason but the movie “The Others” with Nicole Kidman has a great twist for its time.

Image source: Mister_JayB, Warner Bros.

#5

Not movie, but The Good Place had a really good twist at the end of season 1

Image source: pox97, NBCUniversal Television Distribution

#6

Se7en

Image source: brotato85, New Line Cinema

#7

I hear that when Empire Strikes Back and Vader tells Luke who he truly is that everyone just absolutely lost their minds.

Image source: boredbrowser1, 20th Century Studios

#8

Monty python and the holy grail , nobody expected it to end like that in all honesty.

Image source: Tub_of_jam66, EMI Films

#9

The Prestige is one of my favorites too

Image source: Alonest99, Warner Bros.

#10

The Game with Michael Douglas and Sean Penn

Image source: bmallett2, PolyGram Filmed Entertainment

#11

Hear me out…. Zootopia

Image source: JohnPantelis_, Walt Disney Pictures

#12

Primal Fear with Richard Gere and Ed Norton

Image source: ladydragon75, Paramount Pictures Studios

#13

Hot Fuzz

Image source: erendpronkps4, Universal Pictures

#14

Psycho

It starts out being about a woman on the run with a suitcase full of money and then turns into a completely different movie a third of the way in.

Image source: didnsignup4dis, Paramount Pictures Studios

#15

from dusk till dawn

i like the transition from normal movie to vampire action

Image source: Sasha_Privalov, Miramax Films

#16

Gone girl!

Image source: ParsnipBusy, 20th Century Studios

#17

Cabin in the Woods

Image source: Accurate_Interview10, Lionsgate Films

#18

PARASITE

The scene where that maid tried to get into that secret basement just turned the movie upside down. That was so unexpected!

Image source: SaabudaanaKhichadi, CJ Entertainment

#19

Arrival

Image source: BrittLee8, Paramount Pictures

#20

Blazing Saddles

The best twisted ending to any movie – ever

Image source: longrossi, Warner Bros.

#21

Moon.

Image source: PMyourTastefulNudes, Sony Pictures Classics

#22

The mist. The ending was terrible but in a good way like the twist was heartbreaking but it was so good.

Image source: ihorderocks, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

#23

The Book of Eli

Image source:  p_coletraine, Warner Bros.

#24

Monsters Inc. How you manage to make a spider crab look like a sweet and cuddly grandpa in one scene and turn it into a traumatizing nightmare straight out of Dead Space (in a movie which didn’t even imply a twist to begin with thanks to Randall) is beyond unheard of.

Image source: Headwig75, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

#25

V for vendetta has a solid twist the first time I watched it it blew my mind

Image source: GRizzMang, Warner Bros.

#26

10 Cloverfield Lane. I love this movie and it’s sometimes a hard watch for me because John Goodman behaves exactly like my father, and his performance is both terrifying and incredible, but the whole film is phenomenal and the ending was like, omg wtf**k.

Image source: Rona_Lightfoot, Paramount Pictures Studios

#27

The Machinist

I was rocked…. Like someone had just slapped me

Image source: watermelon-4-lyf, Paramount Classics

#28

Orphan was pretty f**ked up.

Image source: Princess-Kit-Kat, Warner Bros. Pictures

#29

Oldboy

Image source: Much_Committee_9355, CJ ENM

#30

Crazy, Stupid Love has not one but two of the best twists ever for a rom-com! I had randomly put it on one night thinking it would be a generic run of the mill comedy but the setups are so good that those twists come out of nowhere but are still fantastic

Image source: jleichter18, Warner Bros.

