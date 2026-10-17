Adam Sandler Met His Wife On A Movie Set, More Than 25 Years Later, She Is Still Showing Up In His Films

#1 Big Daddy (1999)
Image source: Sony Pictures Releasing
Adam and Jackie first met while working on Big Daddy in 1999. Jackie, whose maiden name is Titone, had started as a model before pursuing acting. She played a waitress in the comedy, a small role that led to a much bigger change in her life.
The pair began dating soon after meeting and married on June 22, 2003, in a Jewish ceremony at Dick Clark’s oceanfront estate in Malibu, California. Their wedding reportedly had around 400 guests, including Adam’s frequent collaborator Rob Schneider. Adam’s bulldog, Meatball, also attended wearing a custom tuxedo.
#2 Little Nicky (2000)
Image source: New Line Cinema
Their family grew in the years that followed.
They welcomed their daughter Sadie in 2006 and their second daughter, Sunny, in 2008. Both girls have since appeared in their father’s projects, making filmmaking a family affair.
Adam has continued to share loving messages about Jackie over the years. In 2020, he marked the anniversary of the day they first met by writing on Instagram, “22 years ago today we locked eyes and fell deep.” He added, “Look forward to the next 22, young lady. Love you, my forever girl.”
#3 50 First Dates (2004)
Image source: Sony Pictures Releasing
In June 2023, he celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with another emotional tribute. “Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life,” he wrote, adding that his heart had belonged to Jackie from the moment he first saw her.
Despite decades in the entertainment industry, Adam and Jackie have largely kept their relationship grounded in everyday life.
#4 I Now Pronounce You Chuck And Larry (2007)
Image source: Universal Pictures
In a 2022 interview with AARP, Adam explained that they enjoy spending time together.
“Nobody wants to hear about Adam Sandler’s secret to marriage, but I guess here’s the secret: Jackie and I like spending time with each other,” he said. He added that they try to make each other laugh, listen to one another, include each other, and support each other.
The actor also said they never think about not being together and regularly discuss their future. Rather than pointing to grand romantic gestures, his comments suggested that their bond relies on communication and enjoying each other’s company.
#5 Grown UPS (2010)
Image source: Columbia Pictures
He echoed that sentiment in November 2025, when he spoke to People at the Los Angeles premiere of Jay Kelly. “We’re very close. We like to talk, like to laugh, like to have fun, and like to think about things and take care of our kids,” he said.
Adam added that he felt more thankful than ever for his life and the people who had supported him along the way, including his wife and family.
Jackie’s support for Adam has not been limited to appearing in his films. She has also encouraged him to take chances with his career, even when he was unsure about a project.
#6 Just Go With It (2011)
Image source: Sony Pictures Releasing
In 2020, Adam credited his wife with helping him accept the lead role in Uncut Gems, a crime drama that was very different from many of his comedies. Speaking at an event, he said, “My badass wife, she gave me the balls to take the part.”
Adam explained that he was nervous about accepting the role, even though he liked the film’s story. He asked Jackie to read the script, and she encouraged him to go for it. The actor later said they discussed his career decisions together and that she gave him the strength to take on challenging work.
#7 That’s My Boy (2012)
Image source: Sony Pictures Releasing
The story offered a glimpse into how their partnership works behind the scenes. Jackie may not always have a leading role in Adam’s films, but she has played a meaningful part in helping him make career decisions.
Adam has also shared funny stories about Jackie’s reaction to his romantic scenes with co-stars. Rather than getting jealous when he has to kiss another actor on screen, Jackie has reportedly encouraged him to make the scenes more convincing.
While promoting Murder Mystery in 2019, Adam joked to the Associated Press that he heard his wife from the sidelines while he filmed a kiss with Jennifer Aniston.
#8 Blended (2014)
Image source: Warner Bros. Pictures
“The only awkward part is hearing my wife on the side going, ‘Harder! Harder! Kiss her harder! Deeper,’” he said.
He also joked that Jackie and their daughters liked Aniston and wanted good things to happen to her character. In another interview, Adam explained that Jackie and Aniston were close friends, making the situation even more amusing.
#9 The Ridiculous 6 (2015)
Image source: Netflix
The actor has shared similar stories about working with Drew Barrymore. He once said that his wife encouraged him during their romantic scenes, even telling him to look more convincing when he was ready to move on from a take.
Adam and Jackie have also brought their daughters into their professional world.
In 2023, the family appeared together in the Netflix comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Adam played the father of Sunny’s character, while Sadie also appeared in the film. Jackie played the mother of one of the main character’s friends.
#10 Pixels (2015)
Image source: Sony Pictures
The family later worked together on the animated film Leo, with Adam voicing the lead character and Jackie and their daughters voicing other roles. Their daughters also appeared alongside their father in Happy Gilmore 2 in 2025.
#11 Sandy Wexler (2017)
Image source: Netflix
Director Kyle Newacheck praised the family’s work together, telling People that it was exciting to see them create and perform as a team. He also spoke positively about the girls’ acting abilities and said he was interested to see what they might do next.
#12 The Week Of (2018)
Image source: Netflix
When fans discovered how often Jackie had appeared in Adam’s films, many took to social media to share their reactions. Some were surprised that they had watched her on screen without realizing she was his wife.
#13 Murder Mystery (2019)
Image source: Netflix
#14 Hubie Halloween (2020)
Image source: Netflix
One Instagram user wrote, “If she is part of the movie, she gets to be part of what he is working on – even if small!” Another commented, “I had no idea that was his wife! I love this.”
Others praised Adam for including Jackie in his projects. “This man continues to be a humbled legend,” one person wrote, while another added, “Only a good man wants his wife to succeed.”
Some fans even described Jackie’s appearances as Easter eggs, saying it had become fun to look out for her in Adam’s movies.
#15 Happy Gilmore 2 (2025)
Image source: Netflix
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