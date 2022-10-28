Movie Review: Bullet Train

There are plenty of reviews concerning this movie that make it sound as though people think it could have been animated and been just effective, if not more so. That might be the case, but apart from some of the dialogue that gets to be a little over the top, it’s still a fun movie that manages to convey enough action to be entertaining. Plus, even with the ridiculous type of fight scenes that take place and a plot that continues to wedge other characters into the continually building backstory, the movie managed to move forward in a manner that was interesting since it made a little more sense with each reveal.
Some might not fully appreciate this method since it might appear to open up too many inconsistencies, but the way in which this movie was allowed to move and expand in such a confined space was kind of interesting, given that despite the fact that there were several moments spent off the train, much of the movie was still seen to take place within the confines of the titular vehicle.
The overall plot did feel a bit silly, but it still wrapped itself up neatly by the end.
There are a few notable plot points to pick up on since the character known as the White Death, a northerner that earns the trust of and then annihilates a Japanese mob family, is talked about continuously but isn’t seen until nearly the end of the movie. In the meantime, the rest of the movie is not unlike an assassin’s ball in which several notable killers are brought out of the woodwork in order to see who the last person standing will be.
On top of that, each assassin appears to know at least a little something about the other, either professionally or personally, or they have a history with each other, which makes it a lot more interesting since one has to wonder what their origins are like at some point. There are only a couple of assassins that don’t feel as though they connect to many of the others, but they’re still integrated into the movie without fail.
Each fight scene was well developed and managed to be its own part of the story.
Again, a few of the fight scenes did get kind of silly since trying to have a physical altercation in a car that’s designated as the Silent Car would be a little difficult, especially if one is attempting to avoid crying out when a laptop is closed violently on their hand. But somehow, the fight scenes do manage to convey a good bit of story to them, and they add to the overall enjoyment of the movie.
The fact that a boomslang, a poisonous snake, is released onto the train is another threat that is seen now and then and makes people wonder who’s going to be bit by the slithering creature that appears a lot more vengeful than frightened, as many wild animals might be when stuck in an enclosed area such as this. But from start to finish, the fight scenes, no matter how brief or prolonged, are kind of impressive since they’re not exactly conventional, and they do improvise quite a bit.
The actors worked well together, even if their characters weren’t connected on a deep level.
Some of the characters in this movie were connected on a deeper level than others since they had run-ins with each other in the past or they’d known about each other at another point in time. But despite the history of their characters, the actors worked together in a way that wasn’t perfect but was just right for the movie.
The fact that Ladybug was trying to change his life around and embrace a non-violent method of life was interesting since the other assassins on this train weren’t even close to that level of thinking, even though Lemon might have one day felt the same way as Ladybug did thanks to his adherence to Thomas the Tank Engine and how it had taught him about people. All in all, though, the cast worked in a way that was great since it wasn’t harmonic, but it was discordant in a way that worked without fail.
Brad Pitt’s character, Ladybug, is kind of ridiculous, but somehow he works in this movie.
Thinking of a retired assassin that wants to live peacefully and without the constant need to prove himself is possible, but an assassin that’s still bound to do the job with as low of a body count as possible doesn’t feel likely. Due to his unfortunate luck, or lack thereof, he still managed to get the job done despite his own protestations of how he wanted to go about getting things done. So yes, compared to many of Pitt’s characters, this guy was ridiculous, but for some reason, his poor luck made everything a little more interesting.