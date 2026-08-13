Your Movie IQ Meets Visual Logic In These 20 Tricky Rebus Challenges – Test Yourself

Some movie titles are easy to recognize. Others become surprisingly tricky when they’re hidden inside clever visual clues. That’s exactly what makes this rebus challenge so addictive.
Each puzzle combines simple images, symbols, or wordplay to represent a famous film. Some answers will jump out immediately, while others will have you staring at the screen, wondering what you missed.
Whether you’re a casual movie fan or someone who quotes films by heart, this quiz will put both your movie knowledge and your puzzle-solving skills to the test. See how many titles you can crack, and don’t be surprised if a few leave you scratching your head!
Begin! 🎥
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Lucas Pezeta
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