30 Fan Art Pieces Will Challenge Your Movie Memory

by

Ready for another movie challenge?

This time, we’re putting your movie knowledge to the test in a slightly different way. No quotes, no famous scenes, no obvious hints – just fan art. And as you probably know, fan art doesn’t always make things easy. Some pieces focus on tiny details, others completely change the vibe, so you’ll really have to rely on your memory (and maybe a bit of instinct).

You’ll get 30 fan artworks, and you’ll need to figure out which movies they represent.

Missed the previous parts? Make sure to check out Part 1 here and Part 2 here.

Let’s roll! 🎬

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

30 Fan Art Pieces Will Challenge Your Movie Memory

Image credits: Greta Hoffman

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
57 Victorian Christmas Cards That Are As Creepy As Those Times Themselves
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Rescue Dogs Adopt Potato
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Hilariously Relatable Memes, As Seen On This IG Page
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Then And Now: 25 Stars From This Year’s Oscars Compared With Their Very First Appearance At The Academy Awards
3 min read
Mar, 17, 2026
10 Things You Didn’t Know about “Me or the Menu”
3 min read
Jul, 4, 2022
“Harry Styles, You’ve Changed”: Fans Outraged At The Prices Of Harry Styles New Tour Tickets
3 min read
Jan, 29, 2026