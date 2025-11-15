My 20 Comics That Sum Up Mum’s Life

When my second child was born, I started to turn snippets of our family life into short comics. They were very simple, but I liked them and my friends seemed to like them too, so they encouraged me to start posting my comics on social media. That’s when I realized most parents could relate to those situations. It was a lot of fun to connect with other parents in this way. In fact, it was so much fun that I posted more and more comics and today, it has become my job! It’s been years since my first post, and I have had four more children since.

With a big family at home, inspiration never fails!

#1 When Are You Having A Baby?

#2 Bath Time

#3 Listening To My Child Tell Me A Story

#4 Unfair

#5 Pregnant Women Around Me vs. Me

#6 Congrats

#7 Porridge

#8 Smile!

#9 Precious Times

#10 Getting Ready To Leave

#11 I Love You, Mum

#12 Suspicious

#13 Oh Yeah, Why Didn’t I Think Of That

#14 Me In The Morning Vs. Me In The Evening

#15

#16 A Choice

#17

#18 Tantrum

#19 Birthday List

#20 Maybe

