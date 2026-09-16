Mom Of The Bride Gets Arrested When Her Delusions And Main Character Syndrome Takes Over At A Bridal Shop

Anyone who has planned a wedding would know how stressful the experience is. If they’re lucky, the planners will get through the entire process with few hiccups and keep their sanity intact.
Of course, worst-case scenarios can occasionally show up as bridezillas and momzillas. The latter can be a tad worse than the former, especially if their sense of entitlement for a wedding that isn’t their own goes through the roof.
This is exactly what happened in the story you’re about to read, and it ended on a satisfying note.
Momzillas are the worst nightmare for everyone involved in the wedding planning process
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This stylist just experienced one of her most dreadful episodes involving the bride’s mother
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She laid out every detail of their fateful encounter
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Things got so out of hand that the bride had to be involved
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Ultimately, things ended horribly for the entitled mother
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Most weddings have become “family legacy events,” which has led to tense moments
While weddings are supposed to be for the couple, most cultures have given the same importance to the relatives of the bride and groom. Former wedding planner turned entrepreneur Amy Shack Egan describes them as “family legacy events,” rather than celebrations that define the relationship between the two people tying the knot.
In an article for Time, Egan says cultural norms subtly encourage prioritizing parental comfort over learning how to function as a team, and that is where problems usually arise.
“Instead of learning how to disagree and compromise with each other, heterosexual couples often default to the bride working it out with her mother,” she wrote.
This isn’t to say that mothers shouldn’t be involved in the wedding planning process at all. But if they must be included, the couple needs proper strategies in place.
One is setting boundaries, which, according to etiquette expert Jo Hayes, should start from the beginning.
“Take time at the start of the planning to decide whether and how much you want your mother-in-law involved and then communicate this clearly,” she told The Knot.
But if a parent becomes difficult to deal with, Hayes advises assigning someone to handle them, whether it’s the wedding planner. A bridesmaid, or the maid of honor.
In this story, however, the bride herself intervened, likely out of sheer frustration. She did set boundaries by disinviting her own mother, which was likely for the best.
The author shared more details of her story, and as expected, most people were left appalled by what they read
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