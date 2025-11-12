Three Little Sisters Recreate Oscar-Nominated Movie Scenes With Their Mom, And We Can’t Get Enough

“One family’s journey through the Oscar-winning movies.” This is how the author of “Don’t call me Oscar” herself describes the cool photo project.
Seven years ago, Maggie Storino, a mother-of-three, received a black tutu for her baby girl and took a picture of it, inspired by the famous movie “Black Swan.” The feedback on the photo idea was amazing, and that’s how it all started.
With each passing year, the quality and intricacy of the photoshoots grew and now these young kids, Sophia, 7, Sadie, 5, and Sloane, 2, are real pros at channeling their movie counterparts.
Below you can find some of the amazing recreations from the past few years, including reenactments of this year’s best movie nominees, such as Shape of Water, Dunkirk and Get Out. What was your favorite? Let us know in the comment section.
More info: dontcallmeoscar.tumblr.com | Instagram
#1 Madmax, 2015
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#2 Manchester By The Sea, 2016
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#3 La La Land, 2016
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#4 The Wolf Of Wall Street, 2013
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#5 The Martian, 2015
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#6 Zero Dark Thirty, 2012
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#7 Arrival, 2016
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#8 The Revenant, 2015
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#9 Birdman, 2014
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#10 Dunkirk, 2017
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#11 Hidden Figures, 2016
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#12 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2017
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#13 Shape Of Water, 2017
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#14 Lincoln, 2012
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#15 Lady Bird, 2017
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#16 Hell Or High Water, 2016
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#17 Brooklyn, 2015
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#18 The Theory Of Everything, 2014
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#19 The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#20 Moonlight, 2016
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#21 Life Of Pi, 2012
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#22 Darkest Hour, 2017
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#23 Hacksaw Ridge, 2016
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#24 The Imitation Game, 2014
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#25 Bridge Of Spies, 2015
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#26 Phantom Thread, 2017
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#27 The Post, 2017
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#28 Room, 2015
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#29 Argo, 2012
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#30 Call Me By Your Name, 2017
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#31 American Hustle, 2013
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#32 Fences, 2016
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#33 Whiplash, 2014
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#34 Spotlight, 2015
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#35 The Big Short, 2015
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#36 Lion, 2016
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#37 American Sniper, 2014
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#38 Get Out, 2017
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#39 Nebraska, 2013
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#40 Silver Linings Playbook, 2012
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#41 12 Years A Slave, 2013
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#42 Her, 2013
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#43 Dallas Buyers Club, 2013
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
#44 Philomena, 2013
Image source: dontcallmeoscar
