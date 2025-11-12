Three Little Sisters Recreate Oscar-Nominated Movie Scenes With Their Mom, And We Can’t Get Enough

“One family’s journey through the Oscar-winning movies.” This is how the author of “Don’t call me Oscar” herself describes the cool photo project.

Seven years ago, Maggie Storino, a mother-of-three, received a black tutu for her baby girl and took a picture of it, inspired by the famous movie “Black Swan.” The feedback on the photo idea was amazing, and that’s how it all started.

With each passing year, the quality and intricacy of the photoshoots grew and now these young kids, Sophia, 7, Sadie, 5, and Sloane, 2, are real pros at channeling their movie counterparts.

Below you can find some of the amazing recreations from the past few years, including reenactments of this year’s best movie nominees, such as Shape of Water, Dunkirk and Get Out. What was your favorite? Let us know in the comment section.

More info: dontcallmeoscar.tumblr.com | Instagram

#1 Madmax, 2015

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#2 Manchester By The Sea, 2016

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#3 La La Land, 2016

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#4 The Wolf Of Wall Street, 2013

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#5 The Martian, 2015

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#6 Zero Dark Thirty, 2012

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#7 Arrival, 2016

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#8 The Revenant, 2015

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#9 Birdman, 2014

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#10 Dunkirk, 2017

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#11 Hidden Figures, 2016

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#12 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, 2017

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#13 Shape Of Water, 2017

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#14 Lincoln, 2012

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#15 Lady Bird, 2017

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#16 Hell Or High Water, 2016

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#17 Brooklyn, 2015

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#18 The Theory Of Everything, 2014

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#19 The Grand Budapest Hotel, 2014

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#20 Moonlight, 2016

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#21 Life Of Pi, 2012

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#22 Darkest Hour, 2017

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#23 Hacksaw Ridge, 2016

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#24 The Imitation Game, 2014

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#25 Bridge Of Spies, 2015

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#26 Phantom Thread, 2017

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#27 The Post, 2017

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#28 Room, 2015

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#29 Argo, 2012

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#30 Call Me By Your Name, 2017

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#31 American Hustle, 2013

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#32 Fences, 2016

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#33 Whiplash, 2014

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#34 Spotlight, 2015

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#35 The Big Short, 2015

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#36 Lion, 2016

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#37 American Sniper, 2014

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#38 Get Out, 2017

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#39 Nebraska, 2013

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#40 Silver Linings Playbook, 2012

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#41 12 Years A Slave, 2013

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#42 Her, 2013

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#43 Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

#44 Philomena, 2013

Image source: dontcallmeoscar

