119 Mother-Daughter Quotes To Help Express Your Love

Few bonds come close to the one shared by mother and daughter. Even the relationships of twins might not come close to it. It’s just too much to put into words, but these bonding mother-daughter quotes do the best job possible.
This bond is unlike any other, explainable by science only to a certain degree. Of course, there are exceptions, like with everything around us, but for now, let’s focus on the positives.
These mother-daughter love quotes speak of relationships that transcend the simple facade of earthly love. They convey different things, from the struggles of mothers when their children are growing up to preparing their daughters for the harsh world ahead of them. The options are vast, so if you’re a mother who would like to have a selection of unconditional love mother-daughter quotes to share, this is the place to pick from.
If you’re a child of a wonderful parent, these mother-and-daughter quotes can also spark some joy in your mother’s face. While love is interdimensional, and it might be hard to put your thoughts into a single saying, we hope it will be enough to strengthen the already extraordinary bond between you too.
So with no further ado, dig into this collection of mother-daughter quotes, vote for your favorites, and surprise your mom or daughter with these warm words.
#1
“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” – Princess Diana
#2
“When you are a mother, you are never really alone in your thoughts. A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.” — Sophia Loren
#3
“My mother was a force. She had little tolerance for fools, she kept her hair short and wore practical non-fussy clothes. Everything about her radiated confidence and calm.” — Michelle Obama, “Becoming“
#4
“By the time you realize your mother was right, you have a daughter who thinks that you’re wrong.” — Sada Malhotra
#5
“As for my girls, I’ll raise them to think they breathe fire.” — Jessica Kirkland
#6
“Absolutely, I don’t believe in rules. As I tell my daughter when she is mischievous, ‘Well-behaved women rarely make history’.” — Nia Vardalos
#7
“The relationship between parents and children, but especially between mothers and daughters, is tremendously powerful, scarcely to be comprehended in any rational way.” — Joyce Carol Oates
#8
“Teach your daughters their battle cries are needed far more than their silence and hear them deafen the world with their fearlessness.” ― Nikita Gill
#9
I tell my daughter every morning, ‘Now, what are the two most important parts of you?’ And she says, ‘My head and my heart.’” — Viola Davis
#10
“Never grow a wishbone, daughter, where your backbone ought to be.” — Clementine Paddleford
#11
“When I’m weak and unpretty, I know I’m beautiful and strong. Because I see myself like my mother does.” — Lauren Alaina, ‘Like My Mother Does’
#12
“A loving and careful mother both recognizes and even protects her daughter’s autonomy and also helps her dance out confidently on to a wider stage.” — Rachel Billington
#13
“Of all the haunting moments of motherhood, few rank with hearing your own words come out of your daughter’s mouth.” – Victoria Secunda
#14
“There were times, in middle school and junior high, I didn’t have a lot of friends. But my mom was always my friend. Always.” — Taylor Swift
#15
“Dear Daughter, don’t concern yourself with fitting into glass slippers. Think instead of shattering glass ceilings.” — Anonymous
#16
“A mother’s treasure is her daughter.” – Catherine Pulsifer
#17
“God couldn’t be everywhere so that is why he invented mothers.” — Daphne Wilder, “Because I Said So“
#18
“In my daughter’s eyes I am a hero. I am strong and wise and I know no fear. But the truth is plain to see, she was sent to rescue me.” – Martina McBride
#19
“My mother told me two things constantly. One was to be a lady, and the other was to be independent.” — Ruth Bader Ginsburg
#20
“Love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves it’s own mark.” — J.K. Rowling
#21
“Mothers of daughters are daughters of mothers and have remained so, in circles joined to circles, since time began.” – Signe Hammer
#22
“To me, luxury is to be at home with my daughter, and the occasional massage doesn’t hurt.” – Olivia Newton-John
#23
“I keep seeing myself in my daughter, and I see my mother in me and in her.” — Julie Walters
#24
“My mom taught me a woman’s mind should be the most beautiful part of her.” – Sonya Teclai
#25
“We mothers are learning to mark our mothering success by our daughters’ lengthening flight.” — Letty Cottin Pogrebin
#26
“Mother and daughter got on very well indeed, with a deep affection founded on an almost complete misunderstanding.” — Mary Stewart
#27
“When someone asks you where you come from, the answer is your mother…When your mother’s gone, you’ve lost your past.” — Anna Quindlen, “One True Thing“
#28
“I love our daughters more than anything in the world, more than life itself. So for me, being Mom-in-Chief is, and always will be job number one.” — Michelle Obama
#29
“It is not the job of the child to protect her mother. It’s the mother’s job to protect the child.” — Kristin Cashore
#30
“Mothers and daughters are closest, when daughters become mothers.” — Anonymous
#31
“My daughter, while we have had adversity, we also have had more sweet memories that allow us to overcome the challenges we faced.” — Ann Butler
#32
“Mother is a verb. It’s something you do. Not just who you are.” – Cheryl Lacey Donovan
#33
“Mothers have need of sharp eyes and discreet tongues when they have girls to manage.” — Louisa May Alcott
#34
“My daughter is either my best friend or Satan. There is no in between.” — Anonymous
#35
“I will use this sharp pain to penetrate my daughter’s tough skin and cut her tiger spirit loose. She will fight me because this is the nature of two tigers. But I will win and give her my spirit, because this is a way a mother loves her daughter.” – Amy Tan
#36
“A little girl, asked where her home was, replied, “Where mother is.” – Keith L. Brooks
#37
“The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” – Honore de Balzac
#38
“The more a daughter knows the details of her mother’s life the stronger the daughter.” – Anita Diamant
#39
“A daughter is just a little girl who grows up to be your best friend.” — Anonymous
#40
“A mother is not a person to lean on but a person to make leaning unnecessary.” — Dorothy Canfield Fisher
#41
“A mother and a daughter always share a special bond, which is engraved on their hearts.” — Anonymous
#42
“A mother and a daughter have one soul for two, which can’t be broken by time, obstacles, distance and insults.” — Anonymous
#43
“A mother’s love for her child is like nothing else in the world. It knows no law, no pity, it dares all things and crushes down remorselessly all that stands in its path.” — Agatha Christie, “The Last Séance“
#44
“Having a little girl has been like following an old treasure map with the important paths torn away.” — Heather Gudenkauf, “The Weight of Silence“
#45
#46
“Mother was comfort. Mother was home.” — Ruta Sepetys, “Salt to the Sea“
#47
“They both began to giggle and then…fell into a side-splitting round of laughter, the cleansing, complete sort of laughter only a mother and daughter can share.” — Karen Kingsbury, “Even Now“
#48
“You are your child’s keeper until she’s mature enough to keep herself.” — Laura Ramirez
#49
“It was easy for me to not feel beautiful in a world of prom queens, yet my mother was always reminding me of how worthy I was. I was a lucky daughter.” — Brittainy C. Cherry
#50
“The first lesson every child of Athena learned: Mom was the best at everything, and you should never, ever suggest otherwise.” — Rick Riordan, “The Mark of Athena“
#51
“Being a mother and grandmother is the best of the best in my life. My grandchildren multiply the joy my daughters bring me.” — Alexandra Stoddard
#52
“Mothers and daughters are part of each other’s consciousness, in different degrees and in a different way, but still with the mutual sense of something which has always been there.” — Edith Wharton, “The Mother’s Recompense“
#53
“Even as a small child, I understood that woman had secrets, and that some of these were only to be told to daughters. In this way we were bound together for eternity.” — Alice Hoffman, “The Dovekeepers“
#54
“I am not a perfect mother, and I will never be. You are not a perfect daughter, and you will never be. But put us together and we will be the best mother and daughter we would ever be.” — Zoraida Pesante
#55
“As mothers and daughters, we are connected with one another. My mother is the bones of my spine, keeping me straight and true. She is my blood, making sure it runs rich and strong. She is the beating of my heart. I cannot now imagine a life without her.” — Kristin Hannah, “Summer Island“
#56
“From the time I was a child I wanted to be like my mother. Not necessarily an actress — I never dreamed I’d have the courage. But an active, volatile woman like she was.” — Isabella Rossellini on mom Ingrid Bergman
#57
“I unapologetically and unabashedly am deeply biased toward my mother.” — Chelsea Clinton on Hillary R. Clinton
#58
“Mothers, look after your daughters, keep them near you, keep their confidence that they may be true and faithful.” — Elmina S. Taylor
#59
“As they get older, our daughters become more and more like us too.” – Amy Newmark
#60
“Mother and daughter never truly part, maybe in distance but never in heart.” — Anonymous
#61
“Words are not enough to express the unconditional love that exists between a mother and a daughter.” — Caitlin Houston
#62
“Many people may be replaced in daughter’s life, but nobody can take the mother’s place.” — Anonymous
#63
“The woman who is my best friend, my teacher, my everything: Mom.” — Sandra Vischer, “Unliving the Dream“
#64
“Having a little girl has been like following an old treasure map with the important paths torn away.” — Heather Gudenkauf
#65
“My mother was my first country, the first place I ever lived.” — Nayyirah Waheed
#66
“One of the most important relationships we’ll have is the relationship we have with our mothers.” — Iyanla Vanzant
#67
“Maybe I stepped into the skin my mother left behind and became the girl my mother had been, the one she still wanted to be.” — Laura Kasischke
#68
“If you want to understand any woman, you must first ask about her mother and then listen carefully.” — Anita Diamant
#69
“When someone asks you where you come from, the answer is your mother. It’s so much more than love. Even when there’s no love, it’s so much more than anything else in your life.” — Anna Quindlan
#70
“Mothering is a mysterious task. First, you create an intimate, all-consuming attachment with your daughter, then you spend the rest of your life learning to let her go.” — Judy Ford
#71
“I cannot forget my mother. She is my bridge. When I needed to get across, she steadies herself long enough for me to run across safely.” — Renita Weems
#72
“A mother who radiates self-love and acceptance actually vaccinates her daughter against low self-esteem.” — Naomi Wolf
#73
“A mom is a daughter’s ‘first’ friend. And, through life, becomes her best friend.” — Vicki Reece
#74
“To describe my mother would be to write about a hurricane in its perfect power. Or the climbing, falling colors of a rainbow.” — Maya Angelou
#75
“A daughter may outgrow your lap, but she’ll never outgrow your heart.” — Anonymous
#76
“On the darkest days, when I feel inadequate, unloved and unworthy, I remember whose daughter I am and I straighten my crown.” — Anonymous
#77
“My mom is a never-ending song in my heart of comfort, happiness, and being. I may sometimes forget the words, but I always remember the tune.” — Graycie Harmon
#78
“What I wanted most for my daughter was that she be able to soar confidently in her own sky, whatever that may be.” — Helen Claes
#79
“My mother was like sand. The kind that warms you on a beach when you come shivering out of the cold water. The kind that clings to your body, leaving its impression on your skin to remind you where you’ve been and where you’ve come from.” — Clare Vanderpool, Navigating Early
#80
“I will never be as good a mother as she was. She was just grace incarnate.” — Angelina Jolie on Marcheline Bertrand
#81
“Life doesn’t come with a manual. It comes with a Mother.” — Anonymous
#82
“I love you for the little girl that you once were, for the amazing woman you are today, and for the precious daughter that you will always be.” — Anonymous
#83
“When your mother asks, “Do you want a piece of advice?” it’s a mere formality. It doesn’t matter if you answer yes or no. You’re going to get it anyway.” — Erma Bombeck
#84
“Acceptance, tolerance, bravery, compassion. These are the things my mom taught me.” — Lady Gaga
#85
“No daughter and mother ever live apart, no matter what the distance between them.” – Christie Watson
#86
“Maybe Mom is my alter ego and the woman I’m able to be when I’m working.” – Mary Tyler Moore
#87
“A daughter is a miracle that never ceases to be miraculous…full of beauty and forever beautiful…loving and caring and truly amazing.” – Deanna Beisser
#88
“In times of need, and in times of tears, in times of joy and in times of fears…there is mom. The one person who is always there.” — Heather Stillufsen.
#89
“Mother is the heartbeat in the home; and without her, there seems to be no heart-throb.” – Leroy Brownlow
#90
“Our daughters are the most precious of our treasures, the dearest possessions of our home and the objects of our most powerful love.” — Margaret E. Sangster
#91
“It’s quite possible my daughter will disagree with this version altogether. She might say that I’ve put words into her mouth. Show me a mother who hasn’t.”― Kimberly King Parsons
#92
“My mother shed her protective love down around me and without knowing why people sensed that I had value.” — Maya Angelou
#93
“The older I get, the more I see the power of that young woman, my mother.” — Sharon Olds
#94
“What the daughter does, the mother did.” — Jewish Proverb
#95
“Always love your mother because you will never get another.” — Anonymous
#96
“My daughter is my biggest achievement. She is a little star, and my life has changed so much for the better since she came along.” — Denise Van Outen
#97
“I smile because I’m your daughter. I laugh because there’s nothing you can do about it.” — Anonymous
#98
“A daughter is the happy memories of the past, the joyful moments of the present, and the hope and promise of the future.” — Anonymous
#99
“Mothers are the most dynamic and influential force on the development of a young woman’s journey to being herself.” — Hillary L. McBride, “Mothers, Daughters, and Body Image“
#100
“Mother-daughter disagreements were, in hindsight, basically mother stating the truth and daughter taking her own sweet time coming around.” — Barbara Delinsky
#101
“My daughter makes me laugh with her incredibly humorous take on the world. Everything makes her laugh, and I aspire to take in the world the same shoes she does.” — Anonymous
#102
“The living mother-daughter relationship, you learn over and over again, is a constant choice between adaption and acceptance.” — Kelly Corrigan, “Glitter and Glue“
#103
“A mother is one to whom you hurry when you are troubled.” — Emily Dickinson
#104
“My mother, she is beautiful, softened at the edges and tempered with a spine of steel. I want to grow old and be like her.” — Jodi Picoult
#105
“My mother wanted me to be her wings, to fly as she never quite had the courage to do. I love her for that. I love the fact that she wanted to give birth to her own wings.” — Erica Jong
#106
“My mom is a strong-willed lady. She taught me to believe in myself no matter what anybody else said.” — Tracey Edmonds
#107
“Maybe motherhood means honoring one’s mother.” — Sheila Heti
#108
“My mom taught me a woman’s mind should be the most beautiful part of her.” — Sonya Teclai
#109
“Yes, Mother…I can see you are flawed. You have not hidden it. That is your greatest gift to me.” — Alice Walker
#110
“A mother teaches her daughter how to feel about herself, about handling pressure, about relishing life’s joys and conquering fears.” — Melissa Harrison, “Mother to Daughter“
#111
“My mom is a hard worker. She puts her head down and she gets it done. And she finds a way to have fun. She always says, ‘Happiness is your own responsibility.’” — Jennifer Garner
#112
#113
“My daughter is not the child that I expected. She is so much more.” — Brenda Kosciuk
#114
“I like it when my mother smiles. And I especially like it when I make her smile.” – Adriana Trigiani
#115
“I loved my mother too,’ I said. ‘I still do. That’s the thing it never goes away, even if the person does.”- Anna Carey
#116
“Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of.” – Bethany Hamilton
#117
“Even if the whole world was throwing rocks at you, if you had your mother at your back, you’d be OK.” – JoJo Moyes
#118
“The mother-daughter relationship is the most complex.” — Wynonna Judd
#119
“Mother and daughter like spoons in a drawer.” – Maggie Stiefvater
