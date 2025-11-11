Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses

by

New-Jersey-based yoga practitioner and mother of two Laura Kasperzak has taken to doing yoga together with her 4-year-old daughter Mini and snapping cute photos. It didn’t take her long to realize that her 4-year-old daughter Mini is extremely fond of doing yoga, and the Internet went nuts – they already have 725,000 followers on Instagram.

Kasperzak has been practicing yoga for 17 years and has also been teaching classes and workshops in New Jersey. However, her passion for this Eastern meditation and training practice peaked after the births of her two children, who also found yoga interesting. Because Mini’s older brother is too shy to pose before the camera, she is more than happy to soak up the limelight.

These amusing and inspiring photos show that exercise can be fun. The sooner one introduces their kids to a healthy lifestyle in a fun way, the better.

Source: Instagram | twofitmoms.com (via)

Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses

Alex Baldwin’s wife Hilaria and their baby daughter Carmen also take part in a growing “Mommy and Me” yoga-selfie movement:

Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses
Mother And 4-Year-Old Daughter Take Adorable Pictures Of Their Impressive Yoga Poses

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
This Screen Testing in the 1990s Video is Fantastic
3 min read
Feb, 9, 2020
Power Rangers: Dino Super Charge
Take a Look at the Trailer for the Fall Return of ‘Power Rangers: Dino Super Charge! Plus, Find Out When It Returns!
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2016
Musicians Read Out Weirdly Specific Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2018
7 Tested Tips on How to Keep Dogs Off the Couch and Sofa
3 min read
Jul, 29, 2025
RHOA Season 10 Premiere: A Fresh Take on Friendship, New Twists, and Criticisms
3 min read
Nov, 7, 2017
Young Photos of Justin Trudeau Surface and I Admit Even I’m Smitten
3 min read
Mar, 2, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.