Most Satisfying Supe Deaths In The Boys Season 5, Ranked

The Boys ended with the deaths of several supes in The Seven. But the fandom isn’t wholly satisfied with the several lingering threads around some supes. For instance, the Gen V crew left for Canada right before the last showdown with Homelander. They didn’t partake in the action and never returned onscreen. This is especially disappointing for fans who must now make up their own conclusions about Marie Moreau and her friends in light of Gen V Season 3’s cancellation.
Similarly, the fate of Homelander’s father is up in the air. Soldier Boy didn’t appear in the finale, but hopefully, some closure will be derived from Vought’s Rising, The Boys’ upcoming spinoff prequel. Regardless, the finale delivered several memorable moments with the deaths of several supes. Here is a ranking of the most satisfying supe deaths in The Boys Season 5.
01. Homelander’s Death In The Finale
@theboystv
No new episode today, so how about Homelander’s full address for a fix. #TheBoys #Homelander #AntonyStarr
With his father’s help, the narcissistic supe became immortal in the penultimate episode after injecting himself with the V1serum. With that, and a delusional epiphany about saving America, he convinces himself he’s god, and sets out to entrench his godhood across the country. But at the pinnacle of that absurdity, The Boys interrupted Homelander’s televised declaration of his god status and killed him on national television.
Homelander’s death was a delightful moment for viewers and for several reasons. Apart from his televised demise, he died right after proclaiming himself god and savior of America. To cap it all, he lost his powers before Butcher spilled his brain. It was deeply rewarding to see a powerless Homelander beg for his life like a wimp. His atrocious deeds, vis-à-vis the way and manner of his death, take the top spot as The Boys’ most satisfying supe death.
02. The Deep
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Pourin out a Fresca tonight #TheBoys #TheDeep
A wimpy supe who would do anything to please Homelander, The Deep had a strong affinity with the sea and its creatures, but he ruined it all in a desperate quest to win Homelander’s approval. The Lord of the Seven Seas had his moments in the series. However, he evolved into a distasteful character with his relentless chase for Homelander’s validation, especially in The Boys Season 5. His disgraceful craving for Homelander’s recognition devolved into several heinous deeds that earned his demise a place among the most satisfying supes deaths in The Boys’ final season.
First, he betrayed Black Noir II to get in Homelander’s good graces, then sent an eel to murder Noir’s Broadway colleague, Adam Bourke, when he stood up for himself. To get even, Black Noir II framed The Deep for the death of 1.4 billion fish, effectively alienating him from the sea and its creatures. The Deep had a shot at redemption in the finale. Thankfully, he rejected it and perished in the sea during a fight with Starlight. It was beautiful to watch a bunch of sea creatures impale and shred his body to bits.
03. Firecracker
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She’s in Orlando now. #TheBoys #Firecracker
From inducing lactation to provide breast milk for Homelander to the false accusations against Rev Dupree, the church leader she regards as a father figure, Firecracker would stop at nothing to please Homelander. For most of her appearances, she’s either peddling falsehoods against Starlight or spreading propaganda to elevate Homelander’s image. Through her steadfast devotion to the deranged supe, she helped to foster the delusion that culminated in Homelander’s decision to proclaim himself god. This development clashes with Firecracker’s original Christian beliefs.
But even at that, she stuck with the sociopath, betraying her faith and her childhood religious leader, whom she falsely accused of pedophilia to promote Homelander’s church, the Democratic Church of America. Fortunately, Firecracker shares her misgivings about Homelander with Soldier Boy. When that information slipped from Soldier Boy, it inadvertently led to Firecracker’s death. It was satisfying to see the character pay with her life after selling her soul for Homelander against her good judgment.
04. Oh Father
@theboystv
No way we’d cast Daveed fuckin’ Diggs and not give him an absolute banger to sing. #TheBoys #PrimeVideo #DaveedDiggs
Watching Oh Father literally scream his head off was deeply satisfying. The Supe, accused of molesting minors among other crimes, joined The Boys Season 5 as Ashley Barrett’s husband and leader of Vought’s Samaritan’s Embrace Ministry, which rebranded to become The Democratic Church of America. Motivated by greed and religious disillusion, he encouraged and supported Homelander’s decision to proclaim himself god, and went about preaching sermons to inspire faith in the deranged supe. Even when he realized that Homelander would kill and maim citizens to enforce his godhood, the sexual deviant went along with it against what’s left of his moral compass.
A satire of televangelist preachers, the character personified individuals and organizations that prioritize personal gains over societal well-being. So, it was a truly gratifying moment when his sonic scream worked against him, blasting his head to bits. For his hypocrisy, greed, and unwillingness to stand up against Homelander when it mattered most, Oh Father’s brutal demise ranks among the most satisfying supe deaths in The Boys Season 5. Check out the top 7 WTF moments in The Boys.
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