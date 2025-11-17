30 People Are Flexing Their Knowledge By Sharing The Most Interesting Random Facts They Know

by

Some facts we tend to call random for several reasons. It might be because we do not know how to explain them or how exactly they fit into our overall understanding of the world. Or because at the moment, we think that fact to be pretty much a useless piece of information. Finally, a fact might be called random because it is surprising and unexpected. However, all three of these aspects of the fact’s “randomness” can inspire us while checking answers by people replying to one Redditor’s question: “What is a completely random fact?” These examples might shake our understanding and spark our imagination by demonstrating there is more to the world than we knew until this very moment. And who would refuse to “wake up” to a “blue-blooded” octopus or some pink flamingos? So, wake up!

More info: Reddit

#1

All the C’s in “Pacific Ocean” are pronounced differently.

Image source: Xuntosub, Tiana

#2

Octopi have blue blood. This is due to their blood containing copper, as opposed to human blood, which contains iron.

Additionally, as I know someone will bring it up, there are actually multiple correct ways to pluralize octopus. Octopi originates from the Latin pluralization, octopodes originates from the Greek pluralization, and octopuses uses the standard English pluralization.

Image source: ultrasquid9, Pia B

#3

I’VE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MOMENT!! Male ladybugs can mate with a female for up to four hours before realizing she was dead before he even started.

Image source: Im_just_existin, Pixabay

#4

Dictionaries add words not because of worthiness but because of vernacular

If people use the word, then people need to have a way to look it up. It doesn’t matter if you like the word “crunk” or not

Image source: typesett, Pixabay

#5

The longest (English) word you can type using only the left side of the keyboard is “stewardesses”. On the right it’s “lollipop”.

Image source: grandramble, Kelly

#6

80% of the profit for the United States Postal Service is from delivery of junk mail.

Image source: Top_Of_Gov_Watchlist, Arti Kh

#7

1 horse has around 15 horse power

Image source: Businessmoney123, Helena Lopes

#8

Flamingos aren’t born pink. They get the color from their diet of shrimp.

Image source: Mtfbay, zoosnow

#9

Charlie Chaplin once took part in a charlie-chaplin-look-alike-contest and won the second prize.

The White Starline built three similar ships. The Titanic (We know that one), but also the Britannic and the Olympic. All three ships sank. But the amazing fact is, that there was a women [Violet Jessop], who was on all three ships when they sank and she survived it all.

Image source:  level 1 Murmelberg, Insomnia Cured Here

#10

A one-pound mixture of U.S. dimes, quarters, and half-dollars will always have a face value of $20, no matter the ratio of dimes to quarters to half-dollars.

Image source: ScottRiqui, Karolina Grabowska

#11

When you’re shopping online, “free shipping” doesn’t actually mean free shipping. It just means that the shipping costs are included in the listing price.

Image source: BasalTripod9684, Negative Space

#12

Rattlesnake tails don’t actually have anything in them. They’re segmented loosely, so the entire thing just kinda flops around. What you’re hearing is the individual segments banging into each other.

Image source: FireInHisBlood, Pixabay

#13

Roman Centurions were called such because they were in charge of 100 Roman Soldiers.

Image source: A_Random_Lady, Oană Andrei

#14

Sean Bean (pronounced shan ban) is Irish for old lady.

So headlines about “Sean Bean dies in every movie” are extra hilarious in Ireland.

Image source: allegate, RODNAE Productions

#15

I’ve got a great one!

CAT FACT:

Did you know that cats can survive great falls! Like 10 plus story falls. That’s because they can position themselves in a way that reduces their terminal velocity to below the threshold for death.

In fact, the most dangerous height for a cat to fall is 3-5 stories, that is because the height is big enough to cause a fatality, but low enough that they wouldn’t be able to get into position and develop enough drag to reduce their terminal velocity.

Image source: Straightup32, Tranmautritam

#16

The first man made object we ever put in space was likely a manhole cover launched after a nuclear bomb accident.

Image source: Scoob1978, alexander ermakov

#17

Coral reefs fight for territory by vomiting their stomachs onto one another.

Image source: TopShelfCrazy, Francesco Ungaro

#18

The 1939 novel, Gadsby, contains 50000 words and not a single letter E.

Image source: awesome_smokey, shortpedia

#19

It’s illegal to walk an alligator on a leash in FL

Image source: sursgoatcheeseballs, Rene Ferrer

#20

Airport runways are numbered based on the magnetic direction they face, rounded to the nearest tenth. Over time as earth’s magnetic field shifts they occasionally have to renumber a runway.

Image source: WakeMeForSourPatch, Jerry Wang

#21

German chocolate cake is not from Germany.

Image source: VR6SLC, Dima Valkov

#22

By the time the big pyramids were built in Egypt, there were still mammoths alive in northern Siberia.

The witch hunts didn’t mainly take place in Medieval Times, but in the early Modern Period. There have been some witch trials in Medieval Times but, they were not common and not big-scale organized.

Image source: Murmelberg, David McEachan

#23

Press and hold the # 2 button for about three or four seconds on your microwave to silence the beeping noise. Press and hold it again to turn the noise back on. Works on most microwave ovens. Works like a mute button.

Image source: wyoflyboy68, Mike B

#24

Knightsbridge is the only station on the London Underground to contain six consecutive consonants in its name

Image source: beeteedee, Sunil060902

#25

Hawking radiation: black holes evaporate over time due to the extreme gravitational energy density at the event horizon causing a matter and anti matter particle to pop into existence at the quantum level, the anti matter particle falls into the black hole while the matter particle is ejected into space. The sum of these particles exactly equals the sum of the particles that the black hole had consumed over its lifetime. F**k yeah science.

Image source: GunTotinVeganCyclist, Yuting Gao

#26

the 786th decimal of π is 1

US_Dept_Of_Snark said:
Winner for best capturing the spirit of OP’s question.

Image source: NorthImpossible8906, Kaboompics .com

#27

I have some.

French Guiana is the only territory in Mainland America. While many American nations have territories, French Guiana itself, is not a nation, and therefore, is the only territory in Mainland America.

The Kingdom of Denmark, is actually one of the largest European Kingdoms/countries by land size. It seems odd, but Greenland is a Danish territory, and Greenland is the largest island on Earth. So large, that even if you combined the Kingdom of Denmark, the Kingdom of Sweden, the Kingdom of Norway, the Republic of Finland, the Republic of Iceland, and the Faroe Islands, they still wouldn’t fill the island of Greenland.

The Republic of Suriname is the smallest country in the South Region of America, both by land size, and human population, yet, by land size, it’s almost 4 times larger than its former parent Kingdom, the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Equatorial Guinea, is the only country in all of Africa, that speaks Spanish.

Image source: GenesisWorlds, Pixabay

#28

Your odds of dying in a commercial airliner accident are not much higher than of dying in an asteroid impact on the Earth.

An airliner crashes every few years and ends a couple of hundred people. An asteroid large enough to end literally everyone hits the Earth every couple hundred million years.

100 people a year dying vs 8,000,000,000 people dying every hundred million years aren’t that far apart per-capita.

Image source: aecarol1, 周 康

#29

In May 1944, the ‘destroyer escort USS England’ sunk six Japanese submarines in twelve days using the “Hedgehog” Anti-Submarine Projector. It’s a record that’s never been matched before or since in the history of anti-submarine warfare.

For its remarkable success as a sub killer, the ship was awarded a Presidential Unit Citation, and the commanding officer LCDR Walton Pendleton received the Navy Cross.

SpaceAngel2001 said:
The USS England was named after a sailor who died on the BB Oklahoma at Pearl, not the country. A second ship named for the same person was the DLG/CG 22.

Image source: TheSorge, Jonathan Cooper

#30

Queen Elizabeth II was born at 2:40 am

Image source: Stupid_cerealbox, Government of Alberta

