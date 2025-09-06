25 Legendary Entertainment Families Who’ve Passed The Spotlight Down Through Generations

There are so many actors out in the world, it’s impossible to keep track of all of them. That’s why we tend to pick the names we like more than others and then gravitate towards them and their works. When we do so, we usually think that they are separate entities and related to other actors only by their profession.
Interestingly enough, more often than you might think, the actors are connected by more than their careers. Often enough, they are family members, descending from a whole tree of actors. Today’s list’s aim is to educate you about the most prominent families in the entertainment industry to help you realize how connected they all are, for better or for worse.
#1 Stiller Family
Nowadays, the best-known Stiller is Ben Stiller, an American actor, comedian, and filmmaker. His parents were a comedy team, “Stiller and Meara,” made up of Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. They were primarily popular in the 1960s and 1970s, when they made frequent appearances on television variety shows such as The Ed Sullivan Show.
Image source: Charles Eshelman / Getty Images, Lynsey Eidell
#2 Sutherland Family
The Sutherland Family includes many famous names, but probably the most prominent was Donald Sutherland, who sadly passed away in 2024. He left behind 5 children.
Kiefer Sutherland, who works as an actor, his twin sister, who works behind the scenes in the entertainment industry as a production manager; Roeg Sutherland, who also works in the entertainment industry, but for a talent and sports agency; and the last two children are another actor, Rossif, and film producer Angus Sutherland.
Image source: Jesse Grant / Getty Images, Stephanie Kaloi
#3 Howard Family
In the Howard Family, you’ll find Ron Howard, an American filmmaker who started his career as a child actor before transitioning to directing films. His younger brother, Clint Howard, is also an American actor.
Both of them are kids of the late actor Rance Howard and late actress Jean Frances Howard. If that weren’t enough, out of 4 of Ron’s children, two of them are actresses – Bryce Dallas and Paige Howard and his son-in-law is another actor, Seth Gabel.
The family is also connected to actor Don Knotts, who connects them to even more names in the entertainment world, such as actress and comedian Karen Knotts.
Image source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#4 Coppola Family
The Coppola family is an Italian-American family of filmmakers and performing artists. Their family tree is huge. It includes such well-known names as director Francis Ford Coppola, his sister, actress Talia Shire, his three children, film producer Gian-Carlo, filmmaker and music video director Roman, and filmmaker and former actress Sofia Coppola.
Also, his granddaughter, film director and screenwriter Gia Coppola, and nephews, actors Nicolas Cage and Jason Schwartzman (who is also a musician).
Image source: Vince Bucci / Getty Images, Julie Tremaine
#5 Estevez/Sheen Family
The Estévez/Sheen family is an American acting family of Spanish and Irish descent. Members include such names as actor and director Joe Estevez; singer, dancer, choreographer, actress, and television personality Paula Abdul and, of course, Charlie Sheen and his ex-wife and the mother of some of his children, Denise Richards.
Image source: Imeh Akpanudosen / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#6 Redgraves Family
The Redgrave family is a British acting dynasty that spans 5 generations. Their members started working in theatre beginning in the 19th century, and later joined film, television, and literature. Probably the most prominent name coming from this family is Vanessa Redgrave, who has won an Oscar, Tony, Golden Globe, and Emmy Awards (she fell short on a Grammy award to get an EGOT).
Image source: Bruce Glikas / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#7 Bridges Family
In the picture, you can see the Bridges acting family: Lloyd Bridges is in the center and his son Beau is on the left, while Jeff is on the right. Both brothers started acting in their youth and both managed to earn acclaim in acting, unlike others who never achieved similar success even being similarly privileged.
Image source: Bob Riha, Jr. / Getty Images
#8 Barrymore Family
You likely know who Drew Barrymore is. But did you know that she comes from a full-blown acting dynasty? This family traces its acting roots to the mid-19th-century London stage and their name originated with an actor named William Barrymore (1759–1830), while their related name Drew came from actor John Drew Sr. (1827–1862).
Image source: Tom Gates / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#9 Cusack Family
The photo features actress and singer Ann Cusack (best known for roles in Multiplicity, A League of Their Own, and The Informant! ), actor John Cusack (Stand by Me, Grosse Pointe Blank, Being John Malkovich and High Fidelity), and actress Joan Cusack (Addams Family Values, Working Girl, In & Out).
As you can already guess, they all belong to the acting family of the Cusacks. Besides them, the family also includes actor Bill Cusack (Ed Wood, The Fugitive and Grosse Pointe Blank), and Susie Cusack (Short Cuts, High Fidelity and Not Again!), the trio’s siblings.
Image source: Matt Carmichael / Getty Images, Zoe Kaplan
#10 Wayans Family
The Wayans family includes many members from the entertainment industry: Dwayne Wayans (the man we are talking about today), Damon Wayans Jr. (Coach from New Girl), Marlon Wayans (Marcus Copeland from White Chicks) and many others.
Image source: Robert C. Mora / Getty Images, Ugnė Bulotaitė
#11 Arquette Family
The Arquette family has a big legacy in Hollywood spanning two generations. It started with famous radio host Cliff Arquette, and his son, actor Lewis Arquette, whose children Richmond, Rosanna and Alexis, and, of course, Patricia and David Arquette, have also made names for themselves with acting.
Image source: SGranitz / Getty Images, Lynsey Eidell
#12 Marx Brothers
The Marx Brothers were an American comedy team best known for their anarchic humor, rapid-fire wordplay, and visual gags. Their main group consisted of brothers Chico Marx, Harpo Marx, and Groucho Marx. Earlier in their career, they were joined by younger brothers Gummo and Zeppo.
They are considered by critics, scholars and fans to be among the greatest and most influential comedians of the 20th century.
Image source: Bettmann / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#13 Hudson / Hawn Family
Actors Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson are a part of the Hudson / Hawn acting family. Kate Hudson is Goldie Hawn’s daughter, and Kurt Russell is Goldie Hawn’s long-term partner, Kate’s stepfather.
Image source: Amy Sussman / Getty Images, Shafiq Najib
#14 Baldwin Brothers
The Baldwin family, also known as the Baldwin brothers, is an American family of professional performers. Their family line traces back to Richard “Rich” Baldwin, who lived in England in the 1500s. Through their dad, the Baldwin brothers are descended from the Mayflower passengers John Howland and Elizabeth Tilley, and from William Bradford through their maternal grandfather.
Nowadays, besides the brothers, the family includes such big names as Hilaria Baldwin, and Hailey and Justin Bieber. Interestingly enough, Actors Adam Baldwin, A. Michael Baldwin, and voice actor Greg Baldwin are not related to the family.
Image source: Jason LaVeris / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#15 Dern Family
The picture features actors Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern, who are parents to Laura Dern. They have made history as the only father, mother, and child to each receive an Academy Award nomination for acting. Diane and Laura have also earned mother-daughter Oscar nominations for their performances in “Rambling Rose.”
Image source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images, Pat Bauer
#16 Carradine Family
The Carradine brothers – Robert Carradine, David Carradine, and Keith Carradine are members of the prominent Carradine acting family, which spans several generations. Besides the aforementioned ones, it also includes names like actor John Carradine and methodist minister Beverly Carradine.
Image source: Studio Seven Productions / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#17 Huston Family
The photo captures actor Walter Huston and his son, director John Huston. Walter has won Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, while John won Best Director and Best Screenplay for the same film. This was the first time a father and son won Oscars for the same movie.
Later, the family became the first one with three generations of Academy Award winners when John’s daughter, Anjelica Huston, later won an Oscar.
Image source: Hulton Archive / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#18 Fonda Family
Jane Fonda and her father, Henry Fonda, are a part of their acting family. They appeared in the movie On Golden Pond together. Henry won his only Academy Award for Best Actor for this role. Jane continues acting until this day, despite already being a big name in the entertainment industry’s history.
Image source: Image Press / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#19 Douglas Family
In the picture, you can see actor Michael Douglas with his sons, Cameron Douglas and Dylan Douglas, who have followed in their dad’s footsteps and became actors in their own right.
Image source: Jared Siskin / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#20 Deschanel Family
Sisters Zooey Deschanel and Emily Deschanel are both success stories in Hollywood. They’re daughters of six-time Oscar-nominated cinematographer Caleb Deschanel and actress Mary Jo Deschanel.
Image source: Jason LaVeris / Getty Images, Nicole Briese
#21 Curtis Family
The Curtis family includes such names as Tony Curtis, Janet Leigh, and their daughter, Jamie Lee Curtis. The parents are already considered to be Hollywood royalty, while Jamie Lee is still acting, despite already having made her name.
Image source: Jim Smeal / Getty Images, Samantha Stutsman; Skyler Caruso
#22 Smith Family
The Smith family consists of many influential entertainers. Its matriarch is Jada Pinkett Smith, an actress, businesswoman, and talk show host. Then, there’s Will Smith himself, a very well-known American actor, rapper, and film producer.
Trey Smith, the son of Will Smith and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino (another American actress), is an actor and a DJ. Will and Jada have two other children: Jaden (rapper and actor) and Willow (singer, actress and dancer).
Image source: Doug Peters / Getty Images, Wikipedia
#23 Minnelli / Garland Family
The photo features Garland and her daughter, Liza Minnelli. Judy was a legendary American singer and actress, well-known for roles like Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz, while Liza Minnelli, following in her footsteps in the entertainment industry, became a celebrated singer and actress too.
Liza’s father was Vincente Minnelli, an American stage director and film director. As of 2025, six of his films have been selected for preservation in the United States National Film Registry.
Image source: Bettmann / Getty Images, Stephanie Kaloi
#24 Voight / Jolie Family
The Voight / Jolie Family includes such big names as Jon Voight and his kids, James Haven and Angelina Jolie. The latter one is a renowned actress and humanitarian. Her brother is a former actor and activist, while their dad is a veteran actor. The family faced controversy when the siblings decided to kiss on the lips at the 2000 Academy Awards afterparty.
Image source: Ron Galella / Getty Images, Hashim Asraff
#25 Fisher / Reynolds / Stevens Family
The picture shows Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds with her son, Todd Fisher, and granddaughter, Billie Lourd.
Debbie earned her name in titles such as Singin’ in the Rain and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. Her son is a filmmaker, producer, and director, while her granddaughter, Billie Lourd, followed grandma’s footsteps and now is known for roles in Star Wars and American Horror Story.
Image source: Jesse Grant / Getty Images, DebbieReynolds
