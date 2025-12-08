52 Spectacular Sculptures Across The Globe That Deserve A Spot On Your Travel Bucket List

by

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that some of life’s best memories are created outdoors, and thanks to modern and historic artists, being in the open air has become a positively thrilling experience. Across the globe, they’ve managed to turn ordinary streets and even bare cliff edges into museums with sculptures so spectacular they almost don’t feel real. Some of these pieces honor historical legends, while others are simply mind-bending works of art, but all of them were created to captivate anyone who walks past. We’ve put together this list of 52 sculptures from around the world that are so unbelievable, you’ll want to see them in person.

#1 Golden Bridge, Da Nang, Vietnam

Image source:  xiquinhosilva

#2 The Awakening, Maryland, USA

Image source:  APK

#3 Statue Of Liberty, New York, USA

Image source:  Guilherme Bustamante

#4 Christ The Redeemer, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

Image source: Donatas Dabravolskas

#5 Wat Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand

Image source:  Gunther Dihlmann

#6 Leshan Giant Buddha, Leshan, China

Image source:  christels

#7 Mount Rushmore, South Dakota, USA

Image source: Stephen Walker

#8 The Fork – Alimentarium, Vevey, Switzerland

Image source:  GulsenGoksel

#9 Virgen Del Socavon, Oruro, Bolivia

Image source: Estefany Villarroel Rivera

#10 Puppy, Bilbao, Spain

Image source: kallerna

#11 Statue Of Lord Shiva, Murdeshwar, India

Image source:  Vivek Urs

#12 Lord Murugan Statue, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Image source: Jorge Lascar

Naturally, most pieces of art are undeniably captivating, but only a select few are record breakers, and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada Valley certainly makes the cut. Standing at around 597 feet, this massive monument honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first deputy prime minister, comes in at number one on the list of the world’s tallest sculptures.

#13 Franz Kafka, Rotating Head, Prague, Czech Republic

Image source: 99LJH

#14 Rock Sculpture Of Decebalus, Orsova, Romania

Image source: george.bufan

#15 Spring Temple Buddha, Henan, China

Image source: Nyx Ning

#16 Dragon Bridge, Da Nang, Vietnam

Image source: Supanut Arunoprayote, Kuroczynski

#17 Gallos, Cornwall, England, United Kingdom

Image source:  Brian Deegan

#18 Men By The Sea, Esbjerg, Denmark

Image source:  Martin Nikolaj Christensen

#19 Tombili, Istanbul, Turkey

Image source:  Nevit

#20 Angel Of The North, Gateshead, England, United Kingdom

Image source:  Antony Gormley

#21 Digital Orca, Vancouver, Canada

Image source:  Philip Jama

#22 Cristo Protetor De Encantado, State Of Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil

Image source: Tiago Toniello

#23 The Kelpies, Grangemouth, Scotland, United Kingdom

Image source: Daniel Kraft

#24 Cristo De La Concordia, Cochabamba, Bolivia

Image source: PsamatheM

#25 Phuket Big Buddha, Phuket, Thailand

Image source: Subhrajyoti07

While most sculptures are truly something to marvel at, some tend to draw more attention than others. It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that the Statue of Liberty, Christ the Redeemer, and the David sculpture by Michelangelo are some of the most popular in the world. These works of art are global icons that are loved not just for their powerful symbolism and historical significance but also for their impressive craftsmanship.

#26 Adiyogi Shiva Bust, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India

Image source:  MaximusPrasad

#27 Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, Bali, Indonesia

Image source: NRGPaul

#28 Tian Tan Buddha, Ngong Ping, Hong Kong

Image source: Beria Lima de Rodriguez

#29 Chinggis Khaan Statue Complex, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Image source: Zazaa Mongolia

#30 La Mano Del Desierto, Atacama Desert, Chile

Image source: Nicolas Valdes Ortega

#31 Christ Of The Abyss, Key Largo, Florida, USA

Image source: Sebastian Carlosena

#32 Lion Monument, Lucerne, Switzerland

Image source: Marco Del Torchio 95

#33 Amazon Statue, Cotonou, Benin

Image source:  Yemi festus

#34 The Architectural Fragment, Melbourne, Australia

Image source:  Alan Levine

#35 Diminish And Ascend, Christchurch, New Zealand

Image source: Bernard Spragg

#36 Cloud Gate, Chicago, USA

Image source: Sebastian Latorre

Although there’s no official world record for the “most sculptures in one city,” Rome would probably win the title, with Skopje in North Macedonia coming in as a close second. The Italian city is home to a generous mix of fountains, ancient ruins, and Renaissance works of art on almost every street corner, making the entire city feel like an outdoor gallery.

#37 The Burghers Of Calais, London, England, United Kingdom

Image source:  Patche99z

#38 Guanyin Of Nanshan, Sanya, Hainan, China

Image source:  Gary Todd

#39 Emperors Yan And Huang Statue, Zhengzhou, China

Image source: Windmemories

#40 Jatayu, Kerala, India

Image source:  cidfromkerala

#41 Apennine Colossus, Tuscany, Italy

Image source: Sailko

#42 The Force Of Nature Westminster, Westminster, England

Image source: The Force of Nature by Steve Fareham

#43 El Oso Y El Madrono, Madrid, Spain

Image source: Pazit Polak

#44 Maman, Bilbao, Spain

Image source:  Doalex

#45 Moai, Easter Island

Image source: Hal Cooks

#46 Spirit Of Haida Gwaii, The Jade Canoe, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Image source: Tony Hisgett

#47 Serpent D’ocean, Saint-Brevin-Les-Pins, France

Image source: Jean-Pierre Dalbera

#48 Sacro Bosco, Bomarzo, Italy

Image source: Livioandronico2013

#49 Singing Ringing Tree, Burnley, United Kingdom

Image source: Childzy

#50 Mustangs, Las Colinas, Texas

Image source:  Carol M. Highsmith

#51 The Big Ant, Poochera, Australia

Image source: Unaimedplaya

Patrick Penrose
