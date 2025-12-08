52 Spectacular Sculptures Across The Globe That Deserve A Spot On Your Travel Bucket List

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that some of life’s best memories are created outdoors, and thanks to modern and historic artists, being in the open air has become a positively thrilling experience. Across the globe, they’ve managed to turn ordinary streets and even bare cliff edges into museums with sculptures so spectacular they almost don’t feel real. Some of these pieces honor historical legends, while others are simply mind-bending works of art, but all of them were created to captivate anyone who walks past. We’ve put together this list of 52 sculptures from around the world that are so unbelievable, you’ll want to see them in person.
#1 Golden Bridge, Da Nang, Vietnam
Image source: xiquinhosilva
#2 The Awakening, Maryland, USA
Image source: APK
#3 Statue Of Liberty, New York, USA
Image source: Guilherme Bustamante
#4 Christ The Redeemer, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Image source: Donatas Dabravolskas
#5 Wat Plai Laem, Koh Samui, Thailand
Image source: Gunther Dihlmann
#6 Leshan Giant Buddha, Leshan, China
Image source: christels
#7 Mount Rushmore, South Dakota, USA
Image source: Stephen Walker
#8 The Fork – Alimentarium, Vevey, Switzerland
Image source: GulsenGoksel
#9 Virgen Del Socavon, Oruro, Bolivia
Image source: Estefany Villarroel Rivera
#10 Puppy, Bilbao, Spain
Image source: kallerna
#11 Statue Of Lord Shiva, Murdeshwar, India
Image source: Vivek Urs
#12 Lord Murugan Statue, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Image source: Jorge Lascar
Naturally, most pieces of art are undeniably captivating, but only a select few are record breakers, and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Narmada Valley certainly makes the cut. Standing at around 597 feet, this massive monument honoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first deputy prime minister, comes in at number one on the list of the world’s tallest sculptures.
#13 Franz Kafka, Rotating Head, Prague, Czech Republic
Image source: 99LJH
#14 Rock Sculpture Of Decebalus, Orsova, Romania
Image source: george.bufan
#15 Spring Temple Buddha, Henan, China
Image source: Nyx Ning
#16 Dragon Bridge, Da Nang, Vietnam
Image source: Supanut Arunoprayote, Kuroczynski
#17 Gallos, Cornwall, England, United Kingdom
Image source: Brian Deegan
#18 Men By The Sea, Esbjerg, Denmark
Image source: Martin Nikolaj Christensen
#19 Tombili, Istanbul, Turkey
Image source: Nevit
#20 Angel Of The North, Gateshead, England, United Kingdom
Image source: Antony Gormley
#21 Digital Orca, Vancouver, Canada
Image source: Philip Jama
#22 Cristo Protetor De Encantado, State Of Rio Grande Do Sul, Brazil
Image source: Tiago Toniello
#23 The Kelpies, Grangemouth, Scotland, United Kingdom
Image source: Daniel Kraft
#24 Cristo De La Concordia, Cochabamba, Bolivia
Image source: PsamatheM
#25 Phuket Big Buddha, Phuket, Thailand
Image source: Subhrajyoti07
While most sculptures are truly something to marvel at, some tend to draw more attention than others. It probably doesn’t come as a surprise that the Statue of Liberty, Christ the Redeemer, and the David sculpture by Michelangelo are some of the most popular in the world. These works of art are global icons that are loved not just for their powerful symbolism and historical significance but also for their impressive craftsmanship.
#26 Adiyogi Shiva Bust, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India
Image source: MaximusPrasad
#27 Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, Bali, Indonesia
Image source: NRGPaul
#28 Tian Tan Buddha, Ngong Ping, Hong Kong
Image source: Beria Lima de Rodriguez
#29 Chinggis Khaan Statue Complex, Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
Image source: Zazaa Mongolia
#30 La Mano Del Desierto, Atacama Desert, Chile
Image source: Nicolas Valdes Ortega
#31 Christ Of The Abyss, Key Largo, Florida, USA
Image source: Sebastian Carlosena
#32 Lion Monument, Lucerne, Switzerland
Image source: Marco Del Torchio 95
#33 Amazon Statue, Cotonou, Benin
Image source: Yemi festus
#34 The Architectural Fragment, Melbourne, Australia
Image source: Alan Levine
#35 Diminish And Ascend, Christchurch, New Zealand
Image source: Bernard Spragg
#36 Cloud Gate, Chicago, USA
Image source: Sebastian Latorre
Although there’s no official world record for the “most sculptures in one city,” Rome would probably win the title, with Skopje in North Macedonia coming in as a close second. The Italian city is home to a generous mix of fountains, ancient ruins, and Renaissance works of art on almost every street corner, making the entire city feel like an outdoor gallery.
#37 The Burghers Of Calais, London, England, United Kingdom
Image source: Patche99z
#38 Guanyin Of Nanshan, Sanya, Hainan, China
Image source: Gary Todd
#39 Emperors Yan And Huang Statue, Zhengzhou, China
Image source: Windmemories
#40 Jatayu, Kerala, India
Image source: cidfromkerala
#41 Apennine Colossus, Tuscany, Italy
Image source: Sailko
#42 The Force Of Nature Westminster, Westminster, England
Image source: The Force of Nature by Steve Fareham
#43 El Oso Y El Madrono, Madrid, Spain
Image source: Pazit Polak
#44 Maman, Bilbao, Spain
Image source: Doalex
#45 Moai, Easter Island
Image source: Hal Cooks
#46 Spirit Of Haida Gwaii, The Jade Canoe, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Image source: Tony Hisgett
#47 Serpent D’ocean, Saint-Brevin-Les-Pins, France
Image source: Jean-Pierre Dalbera
#48 Sacro Bosco, Bomarzo, Italy
Image source: Livioandronico2013
#49 Singing Ringing Tree, Burnley, United Kingdom
Image source: Childzy
#50 Mustangs, Las Colinas, Texas
Image source: Carol M. Highsmith
#51 The Big Ant, Poochera, Australia
Image source: Unaimedplaya
