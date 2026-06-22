Chaos Took Over Father’s Day 2026, 11 Celebrity Posts That Missed The Mark

Father’s Day is all about emotional tributes and heartfelt messages celebrating the dads who helped shape lives. But sometimes, things don’t go according to plan, especially when it comes to celebrities.
Every year, as famous faces take to social media to honor their fathers, a handful of them end up sparking confusion, backlash, or outright ridicule for being too tone-deaf.
Father’s Day 2026, celebrated on June 21, was no exception. From ill-timed homages to eyebrow-raising captions, some posts by public figures left followers wondering what the star was thinking. Whether intentional or not, their posts quickly became talking points for all the wrong reasons.
Here are 11 of the most chaotic celebrity Father’s Day posts of 2026 that had the internet cringing, mocking, and furiously heading to the comments section.
#1 Gisele Bündchen Blasted For Skipping Any Mention Of Ex-Husband Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen faced sparse criticism for not mentioning her ex-husband, Tom Brady, in her Father’s Day post, which was primarily aimed at her current husband, Joaquim Valente, and her father, Valdir Bündchen.
“Happy Father’s Day, Joaquim Valente,” Gisele wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for leading by example, and for the values you embody: love, humility, integrity, discipline, kindness, and consistency. You are an incredible role model. We are all so grateful for you, and we love you so much.”
“And dad, thank you for your unconditional love, wisdom, and support through every stage of my life. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there.”
“Weird if you think this is honorable,” one person commented under her post. Another wrote, “Yuck, disrespectful to the max!”
“Don’t forget the father of your other kids. He helped raise them, too,” said a third.
However, many came to her support, stating that it was perfectly normal for people not to wish their exes publicly, especially if the children are grown.
“Hers and Brady’s kids are old enough that they’ll be celebrating him themselves,” one said. “She doesn’t have to play middleman for her ex there anymore.”
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen got married on February 26, 2009, and officially divorced on October 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage. It is strongly rumored that Brady’s decision to return to the NFL in 2022 was a major catalyst in the breakdown of their relationship.
They had two kids together: Benjamin and Vivian. Gisele had a baby boy with Valente in 2025 and married him later the same year.
On Mother’s Day earlier in 2026, Brady had shared photos of both his exes, Gisele and Bridget Moynahan, and earned praise for being “classy.”
#2 Amber Heard “Snubbing” Her Children’s Dad(s) On Father’s Day Sparked New Speculations
Amber Heard’s June 21 Instagram post wasn’t really a Father’s Day tribute, but its timing led plenty of people to interpret it that way.
The Aquaman actress shared a rare photo on Instagram Story with her oldest daughter, Oonagh, after completing the KLM Norte Sur 10K race in Madrid.
Heard, wearing a pink co-ord athletic wear set, was seen holding Oonagh in her arms and hugging her after the event. “Nothing beats this feeling,” she wrote on the photo.
On any other day, the post might have passed without much comment. But because it was shared on Father’s Day, many social media users immediately noticed the absence of any mention of the children’s fathers, sparking a fresh round of speculation and debate.
Heard has long been the subject of intense curiosity regarding her children’s parentage.
She welcomed her daughter, Oonagh, in 2021, reportedly via surrogacy, and announced the arrival of her twins, Agnes and Ocean, on Mother’s Day 2025.
She chose not to reveal the name of the children’s father(s).
“Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms, despite my own fertility challenges, has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she wrote after the birth of the twins.
The decision, stemming from a desire for privacy, has fueled years of online theories, including rumors linking her children to Elon Musk, whom she dated on and off between 2016 and 2018.
Some internet sleuths have pointed to the court disputes involving frozen embryos created during the pair’s relationship, leading to the unverified theory that Heard’s children may have been conceived through IVF and Musk may have been the father.
Neither Heard nor Musk has confirmed such claims.
Heard’s marathon post reignited the rumors, while others defended her right to keep the information private.
This controversy is not the only chapter in the scrutiny surrounding Heard’s parenting.
Since becoming a mother, she has periodically faced online criticism from detractors, some of whom have gone so far as to call her a “bad mother” for having kids amid the lingering polarization from her legal battles against Johnny Depp. The trial itself continues to haunt the Zombieland actress.
“Hopefully you didn’t get stung by a bee,” one commenter wrote under her June 21 post, referring to one of her court statements that went viral.
However, many have sided with Heard since the infamous defamation trial, claiming that she was in the right and that Depp had carried out a smear campaign against her.
“Love to see a woman thriving after the world tried to destroy her,” one netizen wrote.
Image source: amberheard, amberheard
#3 Meghan Markle Accused Of Putting Lilibet On A “Leash” For A “Staged” Photo
Meghan Markle has been accused of “competing” with the British Royal Family ever since their split in January 2020, followed by the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey the next year.
She has also been called out for allegedly “neglecting” her children’s well-being and “exploiting” them for social media.
The Duchess of Sussex faced similar allegations after sharing a Father’s Day post on Instagram for Prince Harry, featuring the former royal with their two kids — Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.
“They’re so lucky to have you. We all are,” Meghan wrote in the post. “Happy Father’s Day to our one and only.”
The accompanying photo featured Harry on his knees, embracing the children. Lilibet is wearing a white top and shorts with a giraffe-shaped teddy on her back, and Archie is in an England soccer team T-shirt, possibly to celebrate the country’s participation in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.
Some netizens pointed out that Meghan’s post was shared just hours after the Royal Family’s social media account wished Prince William for Father’s Day and his 44th birthday. Some claimed that the picture was an old one, repurposed for the occasion.
But users were mostly concerned about the kids.
“My daughter has this giraffe … it’s a leash for a child,” one person said, as others chimed in that, at 5, Lilibet was too old for one.
“I feel so sorry for these kids,” said another. “Choreographed life. Archie clearly has anxiety already, and Lili will have her own problems with being the golden child.”
“No warmth or love coming through on this obviously staged picture,” said a third.
“Doesn’t look like Archie wants to hug Harry,” a fourth person said, to which another replied, “Either he’s being forced into the pose and isn’t happy about it, or he isn’t well bonded to his father.”
Some took issue with Archie’s T-shirt, too.
“The England top riles me. The nerve of them, after all the nasty stuff they’ve said about this country,” one netizen commented.
A few said that Meghan “remembered” to put Lilibet in shoes this time, as she had previously been criticized for allowing her daughter to walk barefoot in their garden and chicken coop.
The wave of allegations comes as Harry and Meghan prepare to visit the UK in July for the first time in four years to attend the Invictus Games for injured military personnel.
Despite his previous refusals to stay at Buckingham Palace, the family has been offered royal accommodation but has not yet responded, according to BBC News. In the past, Harry has expressed his desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles III, and the rest of the family.
Image source: meghan
#4 Accusations Of Betrayal Haunted Erika Kirk As She Celebrated Her Ex-Husband
Erika Kirk hasn’t been able to dodge the allegations that she was exploiting her husband’s demise ever since the fateful event. The trend continued as she wrote a detailed note for Charlie Kirk on Father’s Day, sharing a video of him walking out with pomp and grandeur at the TPUSA AmFest 2024.
“[The children] miss you. I miss you. I just can’t help but thank you endlessly today,” Erika wrote. “Thank you for loving us so well. Thank you for making me a wife and a mother. Thank you for our two precious babies who carry pieces of you with them.”
“Thank you for all the times you’ve prayed over our family. Thank you for living your life in such a way as to be an incredible example to other Fathers. Thank you for all the sacrifices you’ve made. You will forever be an extraordinary father. Forever.”
The comments quickly turned sour, with many attacking her over the unverified rumors that she had been responsible for Charlie’s assassination.
“Charlie deserved someone who loved him,” one person said. Another wrote, “You betrayed him.”
“Should win an Academy Award for acting,” a third said. “Sad that Charlie never knew the woman he loved would betray him for money.”
“The truth will come out eventually because not many people wanna buy what you’re selling,” wrote a fourth.
The aforementioned claims were largely amplified by political commentator Candace Owens, who also spoke about Erika’s alleged connections with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
No criminal charges have been filed, and the claims remain disputed.
Image source: mrserikakirk
#5 David Beckham Praised For “Setting An Example” Amid The Brooklyn Controversy
The Beckham family drama continued on Father’s Day as both David and Victoria included Brooklyn in their posts, but their eldest son did not return the favor.
On June 21, after wishing his previously estranged father, Ted Beckham, a happy Father’s Day, David shared an Instagram carousel featuring a group photo of his four kids — Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — along with photos of him with each.
“Being a dad is my most important job… I love you all and thank you, mummy Victoria Beckham, for giving me our beautiful family,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy Father’s Day to all the Dads around the world.”
Victoria also shared a photo of David with their four children and wrote, “David, you truly are the best daddy. Your greatest achievement has always been our beautiful children, and we love you so much. Happy Father’s Day.”
Romeo and Cruz, who have public Instagram accounts, also shared heartfelt messages for David, but Brooklyn did not.
David was praised for showing “unconditional love” for Brooklyn despite the family rift.
“As Victoria did… You chose a photo with all the children… That just shows me that you are loving parents,” one said.
Another wrote, “It’s about time for Beckham’s to shun Brooklyn from the pictures, but such is the heart of parents.”
Netizens hijacked Brooklyn Beckham’s last shared posts, berating him for his comments against his family.
“Why not remove your last name?” one said. Another wrote, “Stop washing your laundry in public, it’s so sad.”
This comes months after Brooklyn spoke up against his parents and accused them of controlling his and his siblings’ lives, orchestrating their image for the media, and sabotaging his marriage to Nicola Peltz.
He was recently slammed for “cashing in” on the controversy for a DoorDash-FIFA collaboration advertisement.
Image source: victoriabeckham, davidbeckham
#6 Nicole Kidman Wished Her Newly Divorced Ex-Husband, But Left Out Tom Cruise
Netizens were surprised to see Nicole Kidman include recently divorced ex-spouse Keith Urban in her Father’s Day post.
On Sunday, Kidman shared an Instagram Story with two black-and-white photos in a collage.
At the top was a picture of her father, Dr. Antony Kidman, holding her as a young child. At the bottom was Urban, carrying his two daughters from his marriage to Kidman — Sunday and Faith — on his back.
Kidman’s post sparked a new wave of discourse in the long-running debate on whether one is required to wish their ex-partners on Father’s Day or Mother’s Day.
“You don’t have to ask people to show things for ex on Father’s Day,” one person said.
While several praised Kidman for her “class act,” a few criticized her for leaving out Tom Cruise, with whom she shares two adopted children, Bella and Connor.
“I can’t believe she didn’t include Tom,” one said. “They have 2 children together. What a slap in the face.”
Another commented, “She never mentions her adopted children ever, and that’s really weird to me, sorry.”
Some pointed out that the Moulin Rouge actress may have refrained from mentioning Bella and Connor to respect their wishes. The two chose to live with their father in Cruise and Kidman’s high-profile 2001 divorce and remain deeply involved in the Church of Scientology.
Kidman and Urban married in 2006 and publicly announced their split in September 2025, after 19 years of marriage. They divorced in January 2026 and were reportedly estranged and not on talking terms.
Reports at the time claimed that Urban, going through a “midlife crisis,” had initiated the separation, and it blindsided Kidman, who wanted to save the marriage. Sunday and Faith allegedly distanced themselves from Urban because of his “fiery” temperament.
However, things seem somewhat cordial now. On June 20, a day before Kidman’s Father’s Day post, Urban shared an Instagram Story wishing his ex-wife on her 59th birthday.
Image source: nicolekidman, nicolekidman
#7 Elon Musk Blasted For Alienating His Children Despite Being A Natalist
Elon Musk tweeted a simple three-word message on the occasion: “Happy Father’s Day.” But having more than 240 million followers comes with its own troubles.
While many reacted positively, some called him out for multiple reasons, including his estrangement from his daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson.
Musk cut ties with her ever since she came out as transgender and underwent transition, and has publicly denounced her, stating that he lost his child to the “woke-mind virus.”
Vivian has publicly stated that she no longer wishes to be associated with Musk and has called him out on his involvement with Donald Trump and his presidency.
He also shared several Father’s Day posts from other accounts, including one by “Doge Designer” that highlighted his natalist view and featured a picture of him with some of his children.
“Make the economic policy such that it rewards having kids?” one user retorted.
“We need to completely change our economy to make that happen,” another added.
Musk also drew backlash for having as many as 14 children with four different women — author Justine Wilson, influencer Ashley St. Clair, musician Grimes, and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis — but allegedly not acknowledging most of them publicly.
“LOL Elon wants to have all these children but has no emotional responsibility that comes with it. Ask all of his baby mamas who are at his mercy,” one wrote.
“It must s**k to be hated by ALL your kids. But you can always RT some sycophants’ post of old PR shots,” wrote another.
“It’s a pity you don’t celebrate all of your kids, not just having them,” said one more.
Image source: cb_doge
#8 Lauren Sánchez Bezos Couldn’t Shake “Plastic Surgery” Rumors Even On Father’s Day
Lauren Sánchez Bezos honored her dad, Ray Sánchez, a flight instructor and mechanic, on Father’s Day with a series of photos and a touching caption.
“Happy Father’s Day to the man who taught me that the sky isn’t the limit, it’s the beginning,” she wrote. “He gave me my love of flying and so much more. One of my [favorite] things is getting his selfies from the cockpit. He’s 86 and still flying.”
“I love you, Dad.”
Among the pictures was one of her posing with her father in a simple all-black outfit and shades in front of an aircraft, a photo that sparked debate online.
Some netizens praised Lauren for sharing a “natural” and “make-up free” look on the occasion, but others trolled her, accusing her of extensive cosmetic procedures.
“There is nothing ‘natural’ about this woman anymore! Stop fabricating lies! She has had plastic surgeries everywhere in her body,” one user ranted.
“She’s fake as hell,” commented a second. A third chimed in, “‘All-natural beauty’ left the universe.”
The former journalist has faced widespread cosmetic surgery and filler accusations since roughly 2019 to 2020, with speculation and online chatter significantly intensifying in 2025, leading up to her highly-publicized wedding to Amazon chief Jeff Bezos.
Plastic surgery experts have frequently weighed in, suggesting she may have undergone procedures like a face/neck lift, rhinoplasty, a brow lift, and extensive facial fat transfers or fillers. She has never publicly acknowledged the matter.
Image source: laurensanchezbezos
#9 Tiffany Fong’s AI-Made “Supreme Dad” Joke Fell Flat With Netizens
Many social media users found cryptocurrency influencer Tiffany Fong’s fake Father’s Day post featuring North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un to be unsavory.
Fong, who occasionally jokes about Kim, posted an AI-generated picture of herself hugging the autocrat, with a cake, a card, and a gift on a table in front of them. In the background, a North Korean flag hangs on the wall.
“Happy Father’s Day to my Supreme Dad!” she wrote on X.
Some found the joke unfunny and offensive, and they let her know as much in the comments.
“You’re f***ing despicable!” one wrote. Another said, “I think you really need to get a job. Just f***ing stupid and sad.”
“Bro, your dad is starving people,” said a third.
Fong also posted a similar AI-generated photo of herself with Jackie Chan as her “father.”
Back in February 2026, Fong posted another fake photo with Kim, saying, “Kim Jong Un has re-elected Kim Jong Un as the leader of North Korea.”
In April 2025, The Wall Street Journal published an article alleging that Elon Musk had once asked Fong to have children with him, even though the two had never met. Fong later wrote on X that she would not comment publicly on the matter.
Image source: TiffanyFong
#10 Mexican Mayor’s Father’s Day Event Went Viral For The Wrong Reasons
Rafael Olvera Torres, the mayor of El Naranjo, a town in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, since 2021, went viral in June for his Father’s Day invitation video.
Taking to social media, Torres, also known as ‘Peluchín,’ announced that a Father’s Day celebration would be held on June 19 at the Union Hall of Section 97, featuring snacks, drinks, a comedy show, gift raffles, and a mechanical bull.
But the invitation was “exclusively” for fathers with the aim of “partying as they deserve” for working hard for their family. Mothers and children were excluded from the party — a decision that drew backlash online.
However, what sparked the most outrage was the mayor’s assurance that there would be “good-vibe girls to liven up the night even more.”
“This is how municipal taxes are used,” one netizen commented.
Another wrote, “This goes against morality and decency, and against the family. He must be removed from office, as he cannot be a good leader.”
Image source: rafaelolveratorres, rafaelolveratorres
#11 Kourtney Kardashian Trolled For Calling Her Husband “Baby Daddy”
The Kardashian sisters are no strangers to being called “trashy” and “corny” online. Kourtney Kardashian’s Father’s Day post for husband Travis Barker was no different.
Kourtney shared a photo of Travis holding her in his arms, captioning it “Baby daddy” with a black heart emoji.
“Girl, please, that’s your husband,” one netizen said to her. Another added, “You mean your husband.”
A few said that she was “too old” to call her partner with that moniker. One wrote, “Please don’t say ‘baby daddy.’’
Some called her out for not including her ex-partner Scott Disick, with whom she shares three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign. She had her fourth child, Rocky, with Barker in 2023.
“Little old for ‘baby daddy’ and where are Scott’s good wishes? Very rude,” one commented. A second user asked, “Where’s Scott’s happy Father’s Day, lol.”
Kourtney married Barker in May 2022.
She dated Disick on and off from 2006 to 2015. The pair never tied the knot, but once almost walked down the aisle in Las Vegas before Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, intervened.
Image source: kourtneykardash
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