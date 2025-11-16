The Quiet Streets Of My Town At Nighttime Are The Main Focus Of My Art, Here Are My 20 Best Works

by

My name is Nicholas Moegly and I’m an illustrator from Ohio. In 2020, when everything was closed and there wasn’t anywhere to go, I started taking nightly walks and drives around my neighborhood and town. There was something about the quiet streets that was calming and somewhat unsettling at the same time. I was inspired to capture that feeling in my work.

#1 A Hidden Stillness

#2 A Buried Endeavor

#3 A Shiny Object

#4 A Momentary Silence

#5 An Inevitable Fate

#6 A Perpetual Static

#7 710 Ashbury

#8 A Fading Century

#9 A Sudden Rustle

#10 An Ocean Between

#11 A Suspended State

#12 An Escape Plan

#13 An Unexpected Stop

#14

#15 An Old Friend

#16 A Passing View

#17 A Bygone Age

#18

#19 Acrylic Painting Study

#20 King

