Company Redesigns The Bathroom From “Friends” In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Not sure if it’s just me, but apartments in sitcoms just have this ability to make me feel instantly at home. After many episodes of following the characters’ life in these places with recognizable designs, they almost start to feel as familiar as your own. Take, for example, Monica’s super-’90s apartment in Friends: there are little to no places I’d love to go to more in New York.

Many fans of the show may wonder what the iconic apartment would look like today. Thus, QS Supplies decided to take a look at one room in particular – the bathroom – and reimagine it as if it was designed today, in six different interior styles.

Original

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Here’s Monica’s bathroom in its original form, as we’ve come to know and love it.

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Industrial Style

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

The origins of this style lean towards more factory-esque aesthetics. Industrial style uses a lot of metal, rustic wood, brick walls, concrete, and exposed pipes.

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Japanese Style

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

In places with Japanese-style interiors, you’ll find minimalistic and simplistic decor with ergonomic design which seems to incorporate tranquil natural elements. Japanese style mostly uses a natural color palette, mixing earthy or sandy shades with darker tones, combining warm and light woods, natural stone, and other textural materials to achieve a naturally luxurious look.

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Moroccan Style

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Moroccan style is known for tiles with typical Eastern patterns, concrete walls and bathtub, columns, mosaic and ceramic sinks. Moroccan interiors are exotic, elegant, luxurious, and dramatic all in one go. Also, common themes are ornate finishings, tapestries, wooden shutters, and airy spaces.

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Art Deco Style

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Art Deco is all about intricate detailing and dramatic colors. The more lavish and extravagant, the better! Geometric shapes with mostly sharp and occasional soft angles are hallmarks of this style, as well as gorgeous tiled walls and floors, bold wallpaper features, and stunning accessories.

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Tropical Style

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Tropical decor is a theme and you can apply many decor styles to it! It can be vintage, glam, contemporary, or modern. Even minimalist decor looks awesome with bright tropical touches, such as bold colors like emerald, pink, blue, turquoise, and yellow. Also, it’s not uncommon to incorporate copper, silver, gold, and brass here and there to make it shine brighter.

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Farmhouse Style

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

This style is part rustic and part country, with a dash of modern flair. Cozy, casual, and welcoming, farmhouse interiors usually have vintage accents, refinished furniture pieces, and wooden accents. In such places, you’ll find tiled or stone floors, wooden paneling, a free-standing bathtub, and even sliding barn doors.

Company Redesigns The Bathroom From &#8220;Friends&#8221; In 6 Modern-Day Interior Styles

Image credits: QS Supplies

Safe to say, Monica’s bathroom has lent itself well to interpretation and different styles. I wonder which style she would pick nowadays if she was up for remodeling.

