Monica Rambeau Should’ve Had Her Own Origin Film

Monica Rambeau officially made her live-action debut in WandaVision, but it’s in The Marvels that audiences truly get a chance to see the first female Black Avenger. Nevertheless, the hero has been around for a while now, debuting in the 1982 Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 issue. She was also a recurring guest star in The Avengers. Rambeau has had some story arcs, but there’s not much on her character as she didn’t get her own issue until recently.
The Marvels is bringing together quite a dynamic team, but there are several problems holding the upcoming film back. A big one is the fact that viewers barely know a thing about Monica Rambeau. Yes, she made her debut in WandaVision, but the story wasn’t about her. Marvel should have given fans a reason to care about the character, and doing a solo film about her would’ve done wonders for the brand overall.
She’s The First Female African American Avenger
The issue with Monica Rambeau goes back to the comics since her character was treated as nothing more than a sidekick. Despite making her debut in 1982, the character didn’t receive her own issue until 2022. That means her character was never thoroughly explored or brought to life. Even diehard comic book fans don’t know enough about her because she’s never been an important figure in the comic book landscape. Considering all that, The Marvels feels a bit rushed.
Teyonah Paris, Iman Vellani, and Brie Larson are all talented actresses who rightfully deserve their roles. However, they’re being short-changed because audiences haven’t grown accustomed to their onscreen personas. Kamala Khan stands out the most because she has the strongest character development. At least Captain Marvel had her own origin story, though her character still needed more development. Altogether, there’s not much to go on with Monica Rambeau as far as the MCU is concerned.
She desperately needs an origin story to cement her status as an Avenger. Rambeau’s powers are unique enough for audiences to get excited about her character. However, this could’ve been Marvel’s opportunity to tell a unique story about the first female African American Avenger. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings brought a diverse and fun cultural story that expanded the MCU into a wider scope. Monica Rambeau’s journey could’ve done the same. It could have given the character a much-needed identity beyond a guest appearance here and there.
This Would Have Been A Chance To Explore A Diverse Character’s Background
Black Panther did wonders for not just Marvel but superheroes of color as a whole. The billion-dollar film proved that diverse heroes could be a draw. However, it’s not just the color of Monica Rambeau’s skin that makes her unique. It’s who she is as a person and how her life differs from other heroes who hit the big screen.
There are plenty of Black heroes dominating the small screen and TV shows alike. Some include Black Lightning, Luke Cage, Static Shock, Cyborg, and Sam Wilson. However, that love doesn’t quite translate when it comes to theatrical releases beyond Black Panther. In that vein, it would be great to get up close and personal with Rambeau.
The hero needs to make sense within the MCU and its connected long-term stories. Sure, her character has popped up here and there, but that leaves tons of unexplored content. Case point, what happened after Monica Rambeau’s brief appearance in Captain Marvel? That’s a juicy story to tell, but for some odd reason, Marvel opted not to tell it.
The Story Could’ve Been A Great Vehicle For Maria Rambeau
Monica’s mother, Maria Rambeau, was a big secondary character in the first film. Needless to say, it would’ve been cool to get in on their dynamics of their relationship. Since Monica is the superhero, the story would naturally focus on her. But the narrative could pick up when she’s a bit younger — 11 years old is a good start. It could explore life for the superhero and her mum in the 80’s. Altogether, there are plenty of fascinating stories to tell about these characters. There’s no telling whether a Monica Rambeau origin story would’ve been a box office success, but it’s a key origin story that should’ve happened regardless.