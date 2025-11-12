50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

by

If you think you are having the worst day ever – take a look at these photos. Chances are your troubles won’t look as bad compared to these, and as cliche as it might sound, after the storm comes a calm!

#1 Yep, That’s Snow

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Xingua92

#2 Only Realised They Were There After The Flash

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Bosobogolo

#3 I Dropped It…

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: nocktte

#4 Oh No

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Spodiz

#5 I’ve Been At Work For 4 Hours Now. I Just Saw This

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: SirSpankalott

#6 This Is What Happens When You Forget To Roll Your Window Up Before A Snowstorm

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Bp0tt3r

#7 Oh… Uhh… Well, Sh*t

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Jertob

#8 Some Water Running From The Roof Got Stuck By The Paint On The Ceiling. Now What?

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: NSFW_PORN_ONLY

#9 Well, Good Morning

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: o0Baconer0o

#10 I Broke My Apple Slicer And Accidentally Created A Very Dangerous Apple

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: StillEnjoyLegos

#11 What Happens When You Go For The Rear Defrost But Hit The Sun Roof. Alaska Style

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: FatBaldBitterAndAngry

#12 How’s Your Day Going?

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: TheDiegoFranco

#13 My Mom Almost Crashed Her Car Today Cause A Snake Started Coming Out Of Her Vents While She Was Driving

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Krissy_Lyn

#14 How To Lose At Life

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: reddit.com

#15 This Guy Having A Bad Day At Glastonbury 2017

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: hawkwardd

#16 Sh*t

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Mrencinas

#17 F**k This Kid In Particular

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: TheLeagueOfShadows

#18 The F Fell Off My Ford Fiesta Flame. Now I Drive A Ford Fiesta Lame

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Thechuz1337

#19 I Live In A Town Where I Have Been Waiting For This To Happen For Almost 24 Years. Today, It Finally Happened!

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: kamehamehameow

#20 Kid On The Scooter Had A Bad Day

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Syckwun

#21 A Porcupine Fell From A Tree And Fell On Her Head. The Apex Of Unluckiness

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Yachtnaught

#22 Today Is Not My Day

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: MagicalTurtleMan

#23 Well This Happened Today…

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: SJCooke94

#24 Well Sh*t, Now What?

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: notanon

#25 This Happened To The Plane Mid-Flight. The Whole Plane Shook And Our Collective Buttholes Puckered

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Rozard

#26 I Just Wanted Some Water

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: find_evil

#27 Worst Morning Commute Ever

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source:  theJoshuaAdam

#28 Some Teacher Is Having A Bad Day At School Today

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: dream_monkey

#29 So My Sister Got Her Allergy Test Done And She Was Allergic To Everything They Tested For. Her Worst Reaction Was To Horses

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: lofty_ginger

#30 This Guy Who Didn’t Want To Risk His Wiper Blade

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

#31 When All I Want To Do Is Make Spaghetti, But All Signs Point To It Not Happening

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: imgur.com

#32 My Basketball Got Stuck Between The Backboard And The Wall Behind It, So I Threw A Rock At It. Then This Happened

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Bobskioner

#33 A Girl I Know Went To The Zoo And Accidentally Dropped Her Phone. She Didn’t Want It Back

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: PraxAttacks

#34 Well, Sh*t

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Lugozi

#35 This Just Happened When I Took My Bananas Out Of A Bag

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Flynnerrol

#36 Well, Sh*t

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

#37 When You Slice A Bread And Can’t Make The Sandwich

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: bluebell959

#38 Now What?

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: kirvesperse

#39 The New Milk My Mom Bought Tastes Funny

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: nerdallure

#40 Well, Sh*t

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: zsreportz

#41 On Second Thought, I Think I’ll Walk

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: reddit.com

#42 So This Actually Just Happened At My Aunt’s House

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: JaCobra789

#43 After Years In Retail, This Is The Worst Case Scenario

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: AndySlot

#44 They Forgot To Put Their Drain Plugs In

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: jagershotzz

#45 Oh Sh*t, That Wasn’t Grass

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Luklaus

#46 Happy Birthday, Muffin!

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Thisguysays

#47 A Friend Of Mine Found Out Today Why Offices Aren’t Based Outside

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: Rantaloupe

#48 Well, Crap

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: tonyalex8

#49 Just Came Back From Lunch To This

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: lilnicky261

#50 So, This Happened This Morning In Florence

50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

Image source: hitcha

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Spectacular Aurora Borealis In Norway
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
150 Examples of the Funniest Tinder Profiles That Will Make You Look Twice
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Recap – Supernatural 5.01 – “Sympathy For The Devil” – Page 5 of 5
3 min read
Sep, 11, 2009
I Tried Photographing My Kids More At Home And This Is What Happened
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
“He Wanted The Drama And Pam Wasn’t Having It”: People Applaud Pamela Anderson’s Reply To TV Host
3 min read
Aug, 6, 2025
I Spent Last Summer Photographing Cats In Shops All Over NYC
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.