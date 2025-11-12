50 Photos Of People Having A Worse Day Than You

If you think you are having the worst day ever – take a look at these photos. Chances are your troubles won’t look as bad compared to these, and as cliche as it might sound, after the storm comes a calm!
#1 Yep, That’s Snow
Image source: Xingua92
#2 Only Realised They Were There After The Flash
Image source: Bosobogolo
#3 I Dropped It…
Image source: nocktte
#4 Oh No
Image source: Spodiz
#5 I’ve Been At Work For 4 Hours Now. I Just Saw This
Image source: SirSpankalott
#6 This Is What Happens When You Forget To Roll Your Window Up Before A Snowstorm
Image source: Bp0tt3r
#7 Oh… Uhh… Well, Sh*t
Image source: Jertob
#8 Some Water Running From The Roof Got Stuck By The Paint On The Ceiling. Now What?
Image source: NSFW_PORN_ONLY
#9 Well, Good Morning
Image source: o0Baconer0o
#10 I Broke My Apple Slicer And Accidentally Created A Very Dangerous Apple
Image source: StillEnjoyLegos
#11 What Happens When You Go For The Rear Defrost But Hit The Sun Roof. Alaska Style
Image source: FatBaldBitterAndAngry
#12 How’s Your Day Going?
Image source: TheDiegoFranco
#13 My Mom Almost Crashed Her Car Today Cause A Snake Started Coming Out Of Her Vents While She Was Driving
Image source: Krissy_Lyn
#14 How To Lose At Life
Image source: reddit.com
#15 This Guy Having A Bad Day At Glastonbury 2017
Image source: hawkwardd
#16 Sh*t
Image source: Mrencinas
#17 F**k This Kid In Particular
Image source: TheLeagueOfShadows
#18 The F Fell Off My Ford Fiesta Flame. Now I Drive A Ford Fiesta Lame
Image source: Thechuz1337
#19 I Live In A Town Where I Have Been Waiting For This To Happen For Almost 24 Years. Today, It Finally Happened!
Image source: kamehamehameow
#20 Kid On The Scooter Had A Bad Day
Image source: Syckwun
#21 A Porcupine Fell From A Tree And Fell On Her Head. The Apex Of Unluckiness
Image source: Yachtnaught
#22 Today Is Not My Day
Image source: MagicalTurtleMan
#23 Well This Happened Today…
Image source: SJCooke94
#24 Well Sh*t, Now What?
Image source: notanon
#25 This Happened To The Plane Mid-Flight. The Whole Plane Shook And Our Collective Buttholes Puckered
Image source: Rozard
#26 I Just Wanted Some Water
Image source: find_evil
#27 Worst Morning Commute Ever
Image source: theJoshuaAdam
#28 Some Teacher Is Having A Bad Day At School Today
Image source: dream_monkey
#29 So My Sister Got Her Allergy Test Done And She Was Allergic To Everything They Tested For. Her Worst Reaction Was To Horses
Image source: lofty_ginger
#30 This Guy Who Didn’t Want To Risk His Wiper Blade
#31 When All I Want To Do Is Make Spaghetti, But All Signs Point To It Not Happening
Image source: imgur.com
#32 My Basketball Got Stuck Between The Backboard And The Wall Behind It, So I Threw A Rock At It. Then This Happened
Image source: Bobskioner
#33 A Girl I Know Went To The Zoo And Accidentally Dropped Her Phone. She Didn’t Want It Back
Image source: PraxAttacks
#34 Well, Sh*t
Image source: Lugozi
#35 This Just Happened When I Took My Bananas Out Of A Bag
Image source: Flynnerrol
#36 Well, Sh*t
#37 When You Slice A Bread And Can’t Make The Sandwich
Image source: bluebell959
#38 Now What?
Image source: kirvesperse
#39 The New Milk My Mom Bought Tastes Funny
Image source: nerdallure
#40 Well, Sh*t
Image source: zsreportz
#41 On Second Thought, I Think I’ll Walk
Image source: reddit.com
#42 So This Actually Just Happened At My Aunt’s House
Image source: JaCobra789
#43 After Years In Retail, This Is The Worst Case Scenario
Image source: AndySlot
#44 They Forgot To Put Their Drain Plugs In
Image source: jagershotzz
#45 Oh Sh*t, That Wasn’t Grass
Image source: Luklaus
#46 Happy Birthday, Muffin!
Image source: Thisguysays
#47 A Friend Of Mine Found Out Today Why Offices Aren’t Based Outside
Image source: Rantaloupe
#48 Well, Crap
Image source: tonyalex8
#49 Just Came Back From Lunch To This
Image source: lilnicky261
#50 So, This Happened This Morning In Florence
Image source: hitcha
