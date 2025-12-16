Single Mom’s “Tone Deaf” GoFundMe After Bondi Beach Attack Sparks Widespread Outrage

In the wake of the Bondi Beach attack, a single mother has sparked widespread backlash after launching a GoFundMe campaign to replace a lost handbag.
The Australian mother, identified as Tara Burns, was at the beach with her 5-year-old daughter when the incident unfolded on Sunday, December 14.
Reports stated that two gunmen, identified as Sajid Akram and his son Naveed Akram, opened fire on hundreds of families, leaving 15 people deceased and 42 others injured and hospitalized.
“Shameful! Read the room. You’re extremely insignificant in all this,” one enraged social media user wrote.
Tara Burns was celebrating her daughter’s fifth birthday at the iconic Sydney beach when gunfire erupted
According to reports, Tara Burns is a Bondi Junction resident and a mother of two.
The incident occurred during Chanukah by the Sea, an event held on the first night of Hanukkah, which was taking place on the beach at the time Burns and her children were in attendance.
She was among hundreds of attendees while also marking her daughter’s 5th birthday.
When the armed attack began, the mother fled the scene with her children in a moment of panic, leaving behind her handbag, which contained her phone and identification documents.
In an effort to replace the lost items, Burns later launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising AUD 500 (approximately USD 330).
In the fundraiser description, she wrote, “My kids and I were celebrating my daughter’s fifth birthday at Bondi Beach yesterday.”
“In the scuffle of having to leave in the terrifying scramble, I’ve lost my handbag and my phone.”
She continued, “Just before Christmas this is a big financial burden on me being a single mother.”
The mother of two started a GoFundMe campaign to replace her lost handbag, phone, and other essential documents, including her IDs
“Any donations big or small to help me replace my IDs and phone would be so greatly appreciated, thank you kindly.”
The fundraiser reportedly received only one $20 donation before it was blasted online, with many dragging Burns for what they called her “tone-deaf” behavior in the wake of the tragedy.
Several netizens accused her of being a “scammer” who was trying to “take advantage” of the situation.
One TikToker said, “This person is concerned about losing their handbag during a mass terr*rist attack, and not only that, she’s concerned enough that she’s made a GoFundMe page so we can all support her. What is going on?”
The creator continued in the video, “’There is an ongoing disaster in Bondi currently. People have literally lost their lives. Families have lost their loved ones, and this woman is concerned about her handbag.”
“I seriously have no words.”
Tara was brutally dragged online by furious netizens who slammed her “tone-deaf” behavior during a national crisis
The TikToker further emphasized that Tara losing her handbag could not be compared to the suffering of other grieving and affected families who were literally “stepping over d*ad bodies.”
The creator argued that those families were far more deserving of donations than someone trying to replace a phone and personal belongings.
The unidentified individual concluded by saying, “God forbid you may struggle financially just a wee bit this Christmas.”
“But how self-absorbed do you have to be to make a GoFundMe during a terr*rist attack about losing your handbag and your personal belongings.”
The video became a major driver of the public backlash against Burns’ fundraiser, which ultimately led her to delete it altogether.
However, amid the intense backlash, a fellow single mother came to Tara’s defense and criticized the TikToker for “shaming” her financial hardships.
The woman wrote in the comment section of the original video, “Shaming someone for asking for help because other people went through worse is actually disgusting.”
“As a single mother who myself is currently struggling if I lost my phone and wallet and bag I would not be in a situation where I was able to afford or get any of those things back.”
Reportedly, the attack claimed the lives of 15 individuals, including a 10-year-old child, and left 42 others hospitalized with severe injuries
The GoFundMe backlash erupted shortly after New South Wales (NSW) Police confirmed that the Bondi Beach attack was a terr*r-related incident that specifically targeted a Jewish community event.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the violence, calling it “an act of evil, antisemitism, terr*rism that has struck the heart of our nation,” adding that “an attack on Jewish Australians is an attack on every Australian.”
According to reports, the father-and-son gunmen legally possessed six firearms under a recreational hunting license, all of which were allegedly used during the attack.
During the incident, the father, Sajid Akram, lost his life during the police response, while his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, survived and remains in critical condition in the hospital under police guard.
Investigating authorities indicated on Tuesday morning that Naveed is expected to face serious charges related to the attack once he is medically fit to face charges.
“Her typical attitude is ‘never waste a serious crisis’ so she can get freebies. Sick person,” wrote one netizen
