Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband

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IVF is a saving grace for many couples and families who wish to have children. In the UK alone, the number of IVF patients has tripled in the last 30 years. Since 1978, more than 13 million babies have been born worldwide through IVF and assisted reproductive technology.

While IVF is a miracle of modern medicine for those unable to conceive naturally, it sometimes raises some concerns. One woman, for example, questioned her friend’s decision to do IVF with her new husband. She claimed she didn’t want any more children with her ex and had her tubes tied, but the friend couldn’t get behind her virtually abandoning her children, moving to another state, and starting a family with her new partner.

A woman moved away from her ex-husband and children to another state with her new husband

Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband

senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband

She shocked her friend by telling her she plans to do IVF, since she had her tubes tied during her previous marriage

Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband

DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband

evolasaj (not the actual photo)

Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

“This is very trauma-coded, especially if she got remarried quickly,” the commenters questioned the mother’s decision too

Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband
Mother Sparks Outrage For Leaving Children In Another State To Pursue IVF With New Husband

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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