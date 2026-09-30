Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land

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The venue, the catering, the flowers, the centerpieces, the bridal shower… and, of course, we can’t forget the drama. Pandas, if there’s one thing we’ve learned from wedding stories over the years, it’s that a little drama seems to find its way into almost every celebration. Sometimes it’s something small that blows over quickly, while other times, one unexpected moment is enough to send the entire family into chaos.

So, without further ado, let’s get into today’s wedding story—or should we say, wedding drama? A woman shared how her future mother-in-law decided to wear her own wedding dress to the bridal shower, which was already quite a choice. But this wasn’t exactly an isolated incident. Her future MIL had reportedly been hostile toward her throughout their nine-year relationship, and this latest stunt caused far more drama than anyone at the shower expected. Keep reading to find out what happened next.

Weddings can be stressful enough without family members adding even more drama to the mix

Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land

prostooleh / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land

A woman shared how her mother-in-law’s behavior eventually led to her being uninvited from the wedding and sparked even more family drama

Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land

magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land

tonefotografia / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land

pressfoto / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land

throwRAtimeless

Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land

FAY Creations / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman went on to share more details about what had happened and how the situation unfolded

Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land

People were glad that the MIL had been uninvited from the wedding, with some even warning that she could cause more drama in the future 

Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land
Mom Goes Into Hysterics After Finding Out Her Son Is Getting Married, Takes It Even Further Into Crazy Land

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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