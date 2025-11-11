Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn’t Forget To Assure His Mom He’s Fine

You’re probably all familiar with those days when you just want to drop everything and travel the world… Well, a former model from Brussels named Jonathan Quiñonez actually had the courage to do so! He simply quit his job and started his journey around the world…
Wondering how his mom reacted? Because, let’s face it, all moms are overprotective and worry a lot. Luckily Jonathan knew what to do! To assure his mom that he is fine, he is documenting his journeys on Instagram, saying ‘Mom I’m Fine’ in every pic. In an interview with Bored Panda , when asked about his mom he said: “She is still worried, like every mother. But in the end, she is happy because she knows I’m having the time of my life”. Check out part of his journey below.
Jonathan quit his job to travel the world
But he didn’t forget to assure his mom that he’s fine
He documents his journey on Instagram saying ‘Mom I’m Fine’ in every pic
When Bored Panda asked what inspired him, he said…
“It isn’t just one thing that made me do that…”
“I always wanted to do it but every time, I was trying to convince myself that i couldn’t with sentences like…”
“what about your jobs or your car or your cat?” Etc etc. But these are just pretexts…”
“In the end, when you really want something, you go for it or at least try…”
“It just depends how bad you want it”
Sounds inspiring, huh?
Wait till you hear his recommendation to those who want to do the same…
“Do it” – Jonathan said to Bored Panda
“Everybody loves to travel, you just have to dare to do it…”
“With my message, I’m trying to show that the world is a beautiful place…”
“I don’t think we are born to pay taxes or stay in front of a television…”
“I understand that people have responsibilities so I’m talking to the ones that are saying they can’t, but deep down they know they are just convincing themselves…”
“Do it”
