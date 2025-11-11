Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn’t Forget To Assure His Mom He’s Fine

by

You’re probably all familiar with those days when you just want to drop everything and travel the world… Well, a former model from Brussels named Jonathan Quiñonez actually had the courage to do so! He simply quit his job and started his journey around the world…

Wondering how his mom reacted? Because, let’s face it, all moms are overprotective and worry a lot. Luckily Jonathan knew what to do! To assure his mom that he is fine, he is documenting his journeys on Instagram, saying ‘Mom I’m Fine’ in every pic. In an interview with Bored Panda , when asked about his mom he said: “She is still worried, like every mother. But in the end, she is happy because she knows I’m having the time of my life”. Check out part of his journey below.

More info: Instagram

Jonathan quit his job to travel the world

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

But he didn’t forget to assure his mom that he’s fine

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

He documents his journey on Instagram saying ‘Mom I’m Fine’ in every pic

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

When Bored Panda asked what inspired him, he said…

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“It isn’t just one thing that made me do that…”

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“I always wanted to do it but every time, I was trying to convince myself that i couldn’t  with sentences like…”

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“what about your jobs or your car or your cat?” Etc etc. But these are just pretexts…”

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“In the end, when you really want something, you go for it or at least try…”

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“It just depends how bad you want it”

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

Sounds inspiring, huh?

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

Wait till you hear his recommendation to those who want to do the same…

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“Do it” – Jonathan said to Bored Panda

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“Everybody loves to travel, you just have to dare to do it…”

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“With my message, I’m trying to show that the world is a beautiful place…”

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“I don’t think we are born to pay taxes or stay in front of a television…”

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“I understand that people have responsibilities so I’m talking to the ones that are saying they can’t, but deep down they know they are just convincing themselves…”

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

“Do it”

Guy Drops Everything To Travel The World But Doesn&#8217;t Forget To Assure His Mom He&#8217;s Fine

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
My 600 Lb Life: Milla Clark is Depending on Her Children For Help
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2016
Ink Paintings By Endre Penovac For The Year Of Rooster
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Fist Fight Erupts on Nippon Airways Flight and No One Ends up in Cuffs
3 min read
May, 2, 2017
“Think You Know Movies?”: Let’s See If You Can Recognize These 27 By Their Foreign Names
3 min read
Aug, 19, 2025
35 People Recall The Grossest, Most Unexpected Things They’ve Ever Witnessed In Strangers’ Homes
3 min read
Aug, 29, 2025
I Cut Old Books Into Hundreds Of Strips, Scales, And Curls, And Turn Them Into Animal Sculptures
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.