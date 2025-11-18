“I Hate My Mom”: Mom Cheats On Hubby, Gives Birth To Her Affair Child, Ruins Family

Teenage life usually revolves around sports, crushes and maybe the occasional fight over who controls the music at lunch. But imagine trading all of that for a front-row seat to your mom’s complicated love life. Being a teen is tough, but when you’re suddenly expected to play “dad” to your mom’s surprise affair baby, life gets real, fast.
While, for most teenagers, drama usually means schoolyard gossip, for one Redditor, his teen years came with much heavier responsibility. But let’s be honest, no 15-year-old signs up to be a stand-in dad just because his mom made some…questionable choices.
Our young Redditor’s (let’s just call him Mike) life was turned upside down 5 years ago when his parents split. Why? Because his mom had been cheating with multiple guys and, as a result, his dad discovered that her 2-month-old daughter wasn’t actually his. Yikes, right?
It’s one thing to deal with divorce but it’s another to find out that the kid you’ve been lovingly raising for two months isn’t yours. So, dad did what any heartbroken parent probably would have done – he peaced right out of there, cut ties with the baby, and fought in court to make sure his legal obligations ended with his son. Tough choice, but he had the law on his side, and in the end, he won.
Our very angry teenager was not exactly thrilled with his mom. And can you blame him? He had to watch his family implode because of her cheating and, to make matters worse, she tried hard to push him into playing a role he never signed up for: a father figure to his half-sister.
Now, before you jump to conclusions, let’s get things straight – Mike was not being a jerk to his half-sister. He’s got nothing against her personally. But being told that he needs to step up as the “man” in her life because her biological dad is a total mystery? That’s asking a lot from a 15-year-old, especially when he’s still dealing with his mom’s cheating.
When he couldn’t take mom’s manipulation anymore, Mike told her flat-out: “I won’t let you turn me into my half-sister’s dad because you’re a cheater.” You can imagine mom didn’t take that well and she blew up his phone with messages demanding an apology. She thought Mike was unfairly punishing her for her past mistakes and that he was being cold towards his sister.
If she thinks that’s unfair, how about trying to parentify your 15-year-old asking him to play “dad” to your affair kid when you don’t even know who the real one is? Does that sound fair to you? I would have to say no on this one.
To find out more about parentification, Bored Panda reached out to Brianne Billups Hughes LMFT, a licensed family therapist, for more details. She explained that parentification refers to a situation where a child assumes the role of a caregiver for their siblings or even their parents, both emotionally and physically.
This phenomenon can arise for various reasons, such as when a parent is absent due to work commitments, illness, addiction, or emotional unavailability. It’s also common in single-parent families or households where parents feel overwhelmed and lean on their children for support.
We asked Hughes about the long-term psychological effects on teenagers who are forced into parental roles. She told us that children placed in these roles may endure chronic stress, anxiety, and feelings of inadequacy or guilt, especially if they believe they are failing to meet their family’s expectations. They might struggle with establishing boundaries, often feeling a sense of obligation to ensure others’ well-being, even as adults.
We wanted to know some of the signs that a teen is being parentified. Hughes explained indicators of parentification may include a child or teenager taking on excessive household responsibilities, dealing with adult issues (like finances or caregiving), or exhibiting high levels of stress, worry, or perfectionism. They may neglect their own needs or feel guilty about engaging in age-appropriate activities, such as socializing or pursuing hobbies.
We also asked Hughes how teens can set boundaries in situations when they are pressured to take on a parent’s responsibilities. She told us that “It can be challenging for the child to grasp what healthy boundaries look like if they haven’t been modeled for them. They might feel compelled to step into a caregiving role due to situational pressures or fear of the consequences for their family or siblings if they don’t comply. Often, these teens suppress their own needs and emotions.”
I don’t know about you, but I think this mom is asking too much from her 15-year-old son. After all, it’s not his fault she decided to have fun with multiple guys and has no idea who the father of the child is.
Mike has every right to be angry with his mom for ruining their family. Experts say that kids of cheating parents might struggle with trust issues, wondering if anyone can really keep a promise (or a marriage). Plus, they often feel stuck in the middle, like they’ve been cast in a drama they never auditioned for.
What’s important is that the parent acknowledges their child’s pain and works on repairing the relationship without placing blame or responsibility on the child. In our story, Mike’s mom seems to be doing the exact opposite by guilting him into being the man of the house while refusing to own up to her own mistakes.
So, what’s the verdict here? Is our Redditor the A-hole for refusing to act as a dad to his half-sister? Let us know in the comment section.
