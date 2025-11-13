Here Are 21 Of My Funny And Sassy Cross-Stitch Designs

When you think “cross stitch”, you probably picture a dusty, framed piece of needlepoint art in your grandma’s house that says “Home Sweet Home” (boooooring) or an old-style ugly roses stitched on the pillowcase in her living room…

Well, these are not those types of cross stitches.

I’m the Russian-American designer Katerina Lukashina, working under the name OhWowStitch. I create funny, sassy cross stitch designs, that would look great hanging in your apartment. These badass designs are gonna make you and your guests laugh. Just make sure to hide them when your granny visits!

More info: Etsy

#1

#1

Image source: OhWowStitch

#2

#2

Image source: OhWowStitch

#3

#3

Image source: OhWowStitch

#4

#4

Image source: OhWowStitch

#5

#5

Image source: OhWowStitch

#6

#6

Image source: OhWowStitch

#7

#7

Image source: OhWowStitch

#8

#8

Image source: OhWowStitch

#9

#9

Image source: OhWowStitch

#10

#10

Image source: OhWowStitch

#11

#11

Image source: OhWowStitch

#12

#12

Image source: OhWowStitch

#13

#13

Image source: OhWowStitch

#14

#14

Image source: OhWowStitch

#15

#15

Image source: OhWowStitch

#16

#16

Image source: OhWowStitch

#17

#17

Image source: OhWowStitch

#18

#18

Image source: OhWowStitch

#19

#19

Image source: OhWowStitch

#20

#20

Image source: OhWowStitch

#21

#21

Image source: OhWowStitch

