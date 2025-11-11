These 25 Cute Cross-Breed Dogs Will Make You Fall In Love With Mutts

Dogs are probably one of the most diverse-looking species on the planet. Hundreds of years of breeding has created a wide range of unique breeds with drastically different colors, coats, sizes, and shapes. But what happens when you take some of these distinctive breeds and combine their most notable properties? You get these adorable cute dogs, which combine the best of both of their breeds.
It is debatable whether the mutts or the purebreds are, so to say, better. Purebreds have a predictable set of characteristics like size, color, and temperament that ensures that you know, more or less, what your puppy will grow up to be. However, purebreds are usually far more susceptible to genetic diseases. Mixed breed dogs tend to be healthier in this respect, but they can have behavioral problems (especially if they’ve been adopted). Also, if you get a crossbreed puppy, you may have no idea how big that dog will get – 20 lbs or 50.
The other bright side of these cutest mixed dog breeds it’s their ‘breed’ names. Did you know, that a mix of a Corgi and a Poodle is named Corgipoo? Or that a Schnoodle is a Schnauzer and a Poodle mix? With these clever breed names, you don’t even have to bother actually naming your mutt dog.
Scroll down to see our list of the cutest dog mixes below!
Pitsky: Pitbull & Husky Mixed Breed Dog
Source: imgur
Cormatian: Corgi & Dalmatian Mix
Image credits: upetra
Chusky: Chow Chow & Husky Cross
Image credits: unknown
Dalmachshund: Dachshund & Dalmatian Mutt
Source: endogs.com
Update: It turns out that this dog is a purebred chocolate dapple dachshund. Thanks for the tip, Kitty!
Labsky: Labrador & Husky Mutt
Image credits: Zephurr
Chug: Pug & Chihuahua Mixed Breed Dog
Image credits: Vilma
Corman: Corgi & German Shepherd Crossbreed
Image credits: minus9th
Image credits: Kuy-El
Yoodle: Yorkshire Terrier & Poodle Mutt
Source: imgur
Beagleman: Beagle & German Shepherd Crossbreed
Image credits: mixlplix24
Cocker-Pei: Shar-pei & Cocker Spaniel Mutt
Image credits: Andrea Arden
Pomsky: Pomeranian & Husky Cross
Image credits: unknown
German Sherpei: German Shepherd & Shar-pei Mix Breed Dog
Image credits: kingsizeddabs
Bullman: English Bulldog & German Shepherd Cross
Image credits: Freestep
Horgi: Corgi & Husky Mix
Source: imgur
Source: imgur.com
Bullpug: Pug & English Bulldog Mutt
Image credits: unknown
Schnoodle: Schnauzer & Poodle Crossbreed
Image credits: Pikathew
Shepherd Chow: Chow Chow & German Shepherd Crossbreed
Source: imgur
Shorgi: Corgi & Sheltie Mixed Breed
Source: mycorgi.com
Sharp Asset (or Ba-Shar): Basset Hound & Shar-Pei Mix
Image credits: unknown
Corgipoo: Toy Poodle & Corgi Mixed Breed Dog
Image credits: unknown
Goberian: Siberian Husky & Golden Retriever Crossbreed
Source: phototoartguy.com
Update: It turns out that this dog is a purebred Australian shepherd. Thanks for the tip, Chloe!
