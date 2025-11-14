32 Stories From People Who Messed Up Once, Learned Their Lesson, And Swore “Never Again”

Even a dyed in the wool perfectionist will tell you that we all make mistakes. Some are bigger than others, though, and if we don’t learn from them, we’re destined to make them again and again. This can obviously lead to a world of frustration.
Someone asked the internet, “What’s a mistake you’ll never make twice?” and an online community wasn’t shy to share the lessons they learned the hard way. Tuck into this collection of epic errors in judgement.
#1
Lending money to a relative. They use your kindness to the point they expect you to just give it to them for free, since you’re more financially stable.
#2
Being nice to those who don’t deserve it.
#3
Mistaking what I thought was ice cream for a delicious scoop of frozen turkey fat.
#4
Ignoring my gut when it says something isn’t right in a relationship/friendship. My ex taught me that even the person I love most can lie to my face and I’ll just accept it if I want it to be true.
#5
Letting my guard down too fast. happened in my first relationship and ended up regretting how open i was only to be treated bad. next time i’m gonna wait longer.
#6
Trusting someone who already showed me their true colors.
#7
Assuming someone is my friend just because they act like one.
My friend’s girlfriend was really cool, I liked her. We hung out occasionally and she would call and invite me to do things. Granted, many of our plans got canceled, but she initiated most of our contact in that regard.
Three years pass, we talk often, especially on Instagram and fb. One day I loaded insta ans went to send something to her, but couldn’t access her profile anymore. I’d been blocked. I was also blocked on every other social media site we were friends on.
I saw that she and my friend had broken up, but I figured she and I were close enough she’d want to stay in contact.
My friend later told me she’d never really liked me at all, hated me in fact.
That woman faked a 3 year friendship and hated me the whole time.
#8
Loaning a close friend money.
#9
I thought this would be an easy one to answer, but thinking about it made me realize that I often make the same mistakes again. I do learn from them eventually, but yeah. Still hurts.
Anyway, one thing I will never do again after having experienced it one time: working too hard, thinking you can’t be missed and telling yourself it’s not too much, I can still meet the deadline. No! Slow down and discuss with your colleagues if they feel the same pressure. Work is important, but not ‘destroy your mind and body due to stress’-important.
One key take away is: if you’re working extra hours to meet a deadline and your family senses a bit more stress in your behaviour. Don’t deny it. Talk about it and do something about it.
#10
Accidentally grabbing a live wire when renovating my flat.
#11
Cycling downhill without protective gear on.
#12
In any situation that involves an agreement between people – LAWYER UP
Went through a divorce, I thought it was amicable until I got the court documents through and have been financially and situationally messed over for the rest of my life.
#13
Dating an avoidant.
#14
Trust people who don’t deserve.
#15
Helping ungrateful people.
#16
Letting someone convince me to disregard my health problems so I can cook, clean and shop for them, while they themselves are fully capable and talk nonsense behind my back about me being lazy, just because I didn’t have a job (and still had to pay an equal share of expenses).
#17
Not looking down before picking a chip I thought I dropped up off of my lap. I did that once and it turned out to be a beetle 🤢.
#18
Thinking that by loving a person enough everything will be fine.
#19
Not thoroughly washing my hands after eating hot-hot-hot wings and then goign to take a pee.
#20
Date the ex again.
#21
Accepting a proposal i didn’t want, without any warning and in front of 100 people.
#22
Childbirth.
#23
Giving more then the required time for quitting. I gave a months notice to try and help everyone in the office out, got my hours cut drastically.
#24
Having expectation from others. I’ve set my bar really low so I wouldn’t be disappointed that much.
#25
I have been scammed here and never send money to anyone here again.
#26
Staying in an unfulfilling, painful relationship just so i don’t have to be alone.
#27
Taking steroids, yeah I got a bit bigger but then as soon as I had an unhealthy meal my feet and legs swelled up like there was no tomorrow, I could push my finger into the top of my foot and there was still an indent a minute later, my legs were melting over the top of my socks, it was gross.
#28
Staying in a company that undervalues or underpays because you like your colleagues.
#29
Sleeping with a co worker in secret. Never again.
#30
Trying to make friend forcefully and trying to ne nice to everyone..
Thw world really doesn’t deserve this.
#31
Having an extended sober streak and then thinking I can moderate and have “just a few” 🤣😶.
#32
Marriage.
