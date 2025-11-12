Family Gets A Shock Of A Lifetime When Their Dog Returns After Disappearing 10 Years Ago

by

There are many stories of pets going missing and finding their way back to their owners, but the story of a black labrador Abby is something unique and beautiful.

10 years ago, Debra Suierveld, the owner of Abby, together with her children were playing with the one-year-old pup in the backyard of their home in Apollo, Pennsylvania. At some point, the dog ran off, and even though the family searched everywhere for her, she was nowhere to be found. After some time searching with no luck, the heartbroken family declared Abby dead.

But this wasn’t the end of this story. 10 years later, Abby showed up on a porch of a house 8 miles away from her owner’s house. She was brought to a shelter, where the dog was identified based on the information in her microchip that the Suiervelds had implanted back when she was a pup.

Debra was taken by surprise when she got a call that her dog was found and called it a miracle.

It’s unknown where the dog was for all these years, but it’s so amazing to know, that Abby back at her loving home.

More info: triblive.com

10 years ago, Debra Suierveld, the owner of Abby, together with her children were playing with the one-year-old pup in the backyard of their home in Apollo, Pennsylvania

Family Gets A Shock Of A Lifetime When Their Dog Returns After Disappearing 10 Years Ago

At some point, the dog ran off, and even though the family searched everywhere for her, she was nowhere to be found and after some time searching with no luck, the heartbroken family declared Abby dead

Family Gets A Shock Of A Lifetime When Their Dog Returns After Disappearing 10 Years Ago

10 years later, Abby showed up on a porch of a house 8 miles away from her owner’s house. She was brought to a shelter, where the dog was identified

Family Gets A Shock Of A Lifetime When Their Dog Returns After Disappearing 10 Years Ago

Debra was taken by surprise when she got a call that her dog was found and called it a miracle

Family Gets A Shock Of A Lifetime When Their Dog Returns After Disappearing 10 Years Ago

It’s unknown where the dog was for all these years, but it’s so amazing to know, that Abby back at her loving home

Family Gets A Shock Of A Lifetime When Their Dog Returns After Disappearing 10 Years Ago

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Five Life Lessons “My 600 Lb Life” Teaches Us
3 min read
Mar, 8, 2020
Animated Family Series “Koala Man” is Coming To Hulu
3 min read
Apr, 2, 2021
Watch These 7 Veterinarian Reality Shows To Realize Your Childhood Dream
3 min read
Feb, 1, 2022
Mom Turns Her 3-Year-Old’s Doodles Into Paintings
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
The 100
The 100 Season 3 Episode 3 Review: “Ye Who Enter Here”
3 min read
Feb, 4, 2016
Buzzfeed is Planning to Go Public in 2018: I’m Definitely Not a Buyer Yet
3 min read
Mar, 30, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.