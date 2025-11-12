Family Gets A Shock Of A Lifetime When Their Dog Returns After Disappearing 10 Years Ago

There are many stories of pets going missing and finding their way back to their owners, but the story of a black labrador Abby is something unique and beautiful.
10 years ago, Debra Suierveld, the owner of Abby, together with her children were playing with the one-year-old pup in the backyard of their home in Apollo, Pennsylvania. At some point, the dog ran off, and even though the family searched everywhere for her, she was nowhere to be found. After some time searching with no luck, the heartbroken family declared Abby dead.
But this wasn’t the end of this story. 10 years later, Abby showed up on a porch of a house 8 miles away from her owner’s house. She was brought to a shelter, where the dog was identified based on the information in her microchip that the Suiervelds had implanted back when she was a pup.
Debra was taken by surprise when she got a call that her dog was found and called it a miracle.
It’s unknown where the dog was for all these years, but it’s so amazing to know, that Abby back at her loving home.
More info: triblive.com
